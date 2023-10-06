x
HS Football

October 6th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights

NW Guilford vs. Northern Guilford is our GTCC "Game of the Week"
Credit: WFMY News 2 Sports

Friday Football Fever Week 8 Scores & Highlights

NW Guilford 20   Northern Guilford 14  (F/OT)

Oak Grove 31  North Davidson 7 (F)

Reidsville 49  West Stokes 8  (F)

Williams 24  Western Alamance 7  (F)

SW Guilford 26  SE Guilford 20 (F/OT)

East Forsyth 52  Parkland 7 (F)

Randleman 42  Providence Grove 14 (F)

Reagan vs. West Forsyth

NE Guilford vs. Dudley  (12pm Saturday)

Grimsley 56  Ragsdale 6 (F)

Eastern Randolph 48  Trinity 0 (F)

Mount Tabor 35  Davie County 34 (F)

Ledford vs. Montgomery Central

Thomasville vs. South Davidson

Atkins vs. Eastern Guilford

Mount Airy 77  South Stokes 0 (F)

HP Christian 74  Asheville Christian 0 (F)

Glenn 54  Reynolds 16 (F)

Eastern Alamance 63  Cedar Ridge 10 (F)

Rockingham County 39  HP Central 0 (F)

Chatham Central vs. Cummings

Central Davidson vs. Asheboro

North Surry vs. Surry Central

Southern Guilford vs. Smith

Pine Lake Prep vs. Bishop McGuinness

East Surry vs. Forbush

Lexington vs. West Davidson

Page vs. Western Guilford     

North Stokes vs. Alleghany

East Wilkes vs. Elkin

North Forsyth vs. Walkertown

Northwood vs. Graham

West Wilkes vs. Wilkes Central

SE Alamance vs. Bartlett Yancey

Wheatmore vs. SW Randolph

Salisbury vs. East Davidson

