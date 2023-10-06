October 6th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights

Friday Football Fever Week 8 Scores & Highlights
NW Guilford 20 Northern Guilford 14 (F/OT)
Oak Grove 31 North Davidson 7 (F)
Reidsville 49 West Stokes 8 (F)
Williams 24 Western Alamance 7 (F)
SW Guilford 26 SE Guilford 20 (F/OT)
East Forsyth 52 Parkland 7 (F)
Randleman 42 Providence Grove 14 (F)
Reagan vs. West Forsyth
NE Guilford vs. Dudley (12pm Saturday)
Grimsley 56 Ragsdale 6 (F)
Eastern Randolph 48 Trinity 0 (F)
Mount Tabor 35 Davie County 34 (F)
Ledford vs. Montgomery Central
Thomasville vs. South Davidson
Atkins vs. Eastern Guilford
Mount Airy 77 South Stokes 0 (F)
HP Christian 74 Asheville Christian 0 (F)
Glenn 54 Reynolds 16 (F)
Eastern Alamance 63 Cedar Ridge 10 (F)
Rockingham County 39 HP Central 0 (F)
Chatham Central vs. Cummings
Central Davidson vs. Asheboro
North Surry vs. Surry Central
Southern Guilford vs. Smith
Pine Lake Prep vs. Bishop McGuinness
East Surry vs. Forbush
Lexington vs. West Davidson
Page vs. Western Guilford
North Stokes vs. Alleghany
East Wilkes vs. Elkin
North Forsyth vs. Walkertown
Northwood vs. Graham
West Wilkes vs. Wilkes Central
SE Alamance vs. Bartlett Yancey
Wheatmore vs. SW Randolph
Salisbury vs. East Davidson