HS Football

September 15th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights

Asheboro vs. Randleman is our GTCC "Game of the Week"
Credit: WFMY News 2 Sports

September 15th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights

Asheboro vs. Randleman

SE Guilford vs. Grimsley

HP Central vs. Dudley

Reagan vs. East Forsyth

Mount Tabor vs. West Forsyth

Ledford vs. Providence Grove

Southern Alamance vs. Williams

Eastern Randolph vs. Central Davidson

Northern Guilford vs. Ragsdale

Eastern Guilford vs. NE Guilford

Community School of Davidson vs. Bishop McGuinness 

Western Guilford vs. NW Guilford

Reidsville vs. North Forsyth

Mount Airy vs. North Stokes

SW Guilford vs. Page

East Davidson vs. Lexington

Smith vs. Atkins

Seaforth vs. Cummings

West Stokes vs. HP Andrews

McMichael vs. Morehead

Parkland vs. Glenn

Davie County vs. Reynolds

Rockingham County vs. Southern Guilford

Orange vs. Western Alamance

Oak Grove vs. Hibriten

Thomasville vs. Salisbury

Alleghany vs. Starmount

Union Academy vs. Trinity

Albemarle vs. SW Randolph

Watauga vs. North Davidson

North Moore vs. Southeast Alamance

Wilkes Central vs. North Surry

Elkin vs. South Stokes

South Davidson vs. North Rowan

Riverside-Durham vs. Graham

Forbush vs. West Wilkes

Wheatmore vs. South Stanly

North Wilkes vs. Surry Central

Bartlett Yancey vs. Chatham Central

Carver vs. Christ the King

Winston-Salem Prep vs. Corvian Community

Montgomery Central vs. Piedmont

