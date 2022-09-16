x
September 16th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights

Page vs. SW Guilford is our GTCC Game of the Week
Friday Football Fever Week Five Scores & Highlights

Page vs. SW Guilford

East Forsyth vs. Reagan

Grimsley vs. SE Guilford

West Forsyth vs. Mount Tabor

Providence Grove vs. Ledford

HP Andrews vs. Reidsville

Reynolds vs. Davie County

Dudley vs. HP Central

North Forsyth vs. Morehead

Asheville vs. North Davidson

Wilkes Central vs. North Surry

Ragsdale vs. Northern Guilford

NW Guilford vs. Western Guilford

West Stanly vs. Oak Grove

Lexington vs. East Davidson

Glenn vs. Parkland

West Stokes vs. McMichael

Southern Guilford vs. Rockingham County

East Surry vs. North Wilkes

East Wilkes vs. Mount Airy

NE Guilford vs. Eastern Guilford

Asheboro vs. Wheatmore

Salisbury vs. Thomasville

Trinity vs. Carrrboro

Western Alamance vs. Orange

South Stanly vs. Central Davidson

Atkins vs. Smith

Bartlett Yancey vs. Graham

Bishop McGuinness vs. Community School of Davidson

Cummings vs. Chatham Central

Williams vs. Northwood

Christ the King vs. Carver

North Stokes vs. Elkin

Montgomery Central vs. Forest Hills

North Stanly vs. Randleman

North Rowan vs. South Davidson

South Stokes vs. Alleghany

West Wilkes vs. Surry Central

SW Randolph vs. Albemarle

