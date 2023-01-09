x
HS Football

September 1st Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights

Morehead vs. NE Guilford is our GTCC Game of the Week

Friday Football Fever Week 3 Scores & Highlights

NW Guilford vs. Reynolds

Bishop McGuinness vs. Providence Grove

A.C. Reynolds vs. East Forsyth

HP Andrews vs. Thomasville

Trinity vs. East Davidson

Reidsville 28  Rockingham County 19  (F)

Mount Tabor 40  Page 6  (F)

Grimsley vs. Reagan

Atkins vs. North Forsyth

Dudley vs. Hillside

Northern Guilford vs. Eastern Alamance

Oak Grove vs. Ragsdale

West Stokes vs. East Surry

Southern Guilford vs. Western Guilford

Ledford vs. Wheatmore

SW Guilford vs. HP Central

Mount Airy vs. Surry Central

North Davidson vs. Davie County

South Stokes vs. McMichael

Parkland vs. WS Prep

Southern Lee vs. Eastern Randolph

South Davidson vs. North Stokes

Starmount vs. Forbush

Glenn vs. Chambers

Central Davidson vs. West Davidson

Lee County vs. SE Guilford

Cummings vs. Jordan-Matthews

West Forsyth vs. Weddington

South Stanly vs. Lexington

North Stanly vs. Western Alamance

Southern Durham vs. Williams

South Caldwell vs. North Surry

Chatham Central vs. SE Alamance

Chapel Hill vs. Southern Alamance

Walkertown vs. Forest Hills

North Raleigh Christian vs. HP Christian

Bartlett Yancey vs. Graham

East Wilkes vs. North Wilkes

Oxford Webb vs. Montgomery Central

West Wilkes vs. Ashe County

Wilkes Central vs. Patton

