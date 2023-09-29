x
HS Football

September 29th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights

SW Randolph vs. Eastern Randolph is our GTCC "Game of the Week"
Credit: WFMY News 2 Sports

SW Randolph vs. Eastern Randolph

Dudley 77  Smith 6 (F)

Northern Guilford 38  SW Guilford 20  (F)

Grimsley 55  Western Guilford 0 (F)

West Forsyth 46  Glenn 13 (F)

Reidsville 34  McMichael 18 (F)

NW Guilford 14  Page 7  (F)

Eastern Guilford vs. Rockingham County

Williams 36  Eastern Alamance 35 (F)

Trinity vs. Providence Grove

Mount Tabor vs. East Forsyth 

Asheboro vs. Oak Grove

West Stokes vs. North Forsyth

West Davidson vs. Thomasville

Randleman vs. Wheatmore

Ragsdale vs. SE Guilford

Davie Co. vs. Reagan

Ledford vs. Central Davidson

Mount Airy vs. East Wilkes

NE Guilford vs. HP Central

Walkertown vs. Morehead

Parkland vs. Reynolds

Wilkes Central vs. East Surry

Atkins vs. Southern Guilford

Montgomery Central vs. North Davidson

Southern Alamance 36  Person 29  (F)

Starmount vs. North Stokes

Surry Central vs. West Wilkes

North Wilkes vs. North Surry

Salisbury 56  South Davidson 6 (F)

HP Christian vs. Harrells Christian Academy

SE Alamance vs. Jordan-Matthews

Bishop McGuinness vs. Coravian Community

Alleghany vs. South Stokes

Forbush vs. Elkin

North Rowan vs. East Davidson

Graham vs. Chatham Central

North Moore vs. Bartlett Yancey

Carver vs. Community School of Davidson

WS Prep vs. Mtn. Island Charter

