September 29th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights
SW Randolph vs. Eastern Randolph
Dudley 77 Smith 6 (F)
Northern Guilford 38 SW Guilford 20 (F)
Grimsley 55 Western Guilford 0 (F)
West Forsyth 46 Glenn 13 (F)
Reidsville 34 McMichael 18 (F)
NW Guilford 14 Page 7 (F)
Eastern Guilford vs. Rockingham County
Williams 36 Eastern Alamance 35 (F)
Trinity vs. Providence Grove
Mount Tabor vs. East Forsyth
Asheboro vs. Oak Grove
West Stokes vs. North Forsyth
West Davidson vs. Thomasville
Randleman vs. Wheatmore
Ragsdale vs. SE Guilford
Davie Co. vs. Reagan
Ledford vs. Central Davidson
Mount Airy vs. East Wilkes
NE Guilford vs. HP Central
Walkertown vs. Morehead
Parkland vs. Reynolds
Wilkes Central vs. East Surry
Atkins vs. Southern Guilford
Montgomery Central vs. North Davidson
Southern Alamance 36 Person 29 (F)
Starmount vs. North Stokes
Surry Central vs. West Wilkes
North Wilkes vs. North Surry
Salisbury 56 South Davidson 6 (F)
HP Christian vs. Harrells Christian Academy
SE Alamance vs. Jordan-Matthews
Bishop McGuinness vs. Coravian Community
Alleghany vs. South Stokes
Forbush vs. Elkin
North Rowan vs. East Davidson
Graham vs. Chatham Central
North Moore vs. Bartlett Yancey
Carver vs. Community School of Davidson
WS Prep vs. Mtn. Island Charter