September 8th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights
Thomasville vs. Smith
Reidsville vs. Eastern Alamance
Western Alamance vs. Eastern Guilford
McMichael vs. SW Randolph
Ashe County vs. Mount Airy
North Surry vs. West Stokes
Morehead vs. Williams
North Davidson vs. Walkertown
Oak Grove vs. North Forsyth
Asheboro vs. Providence Grove
Cummings vs. Bartlett Yancey
Wheatmore vs. Bishop McGuinness
Carver vs. Charlotte Latin
Lexington vs. Central Davidson
East Surry vs. South Stokes
Wilkes Central vs. East Wilkes
Surry Central vs. Elkin
Graham vs. Seaforth
HP Andrews vs. North Rowan
HP Christian vs. Ravenscroft
Montgomery Central vs. Orange
Starmount vs. North Wilkes
Randleman vs. Union Pines
South Stanly vs. South Davidson
SE Alamance vs. Northwood
Southern Alamance vs. Southern Nash
West Davidson vs. Trinity
West Iredell vs. West Wilkes
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.