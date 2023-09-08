East Davidson vs. Ledford is our GTCC "Game of the Week"

September 8th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights

Thomasville vs. Smith

Reidsville vs. Eastern Alamance

Western Alamance vs. Eastern Guilford

McMichael vs. SW Randolph

Ashe County vs. Mount Airy

North Surry vs. West Stokes

Morehead vs. Williams

North Davidson vs. Walkertown

Oak Grove vs. North Forsyth

Asheboro vs. Providence Grove

Cummings vs. Bartlett Yancey

Wheatmore vs. Bishop McGuinness

Carver vs. Charlotte Latin

Lexington vs. Central Davidson

East Surry vs. South Stokes

Wilkes Central vs. East Wilkes

Surry Central vs. Elkin

Graham vs. Seaforth

HP Andrews vs. North Rowan

HP Christian vs. Ravenscroft

Montgomery Central vs. Orange

Starmount vs. North Wilkes

Randleman vs. Union Pines

South Stanly vs. South Davidson

SE Alamance vs. Northwood

Southern Alamance vs. Southern Nash

West Davidson vs. Trinity

West Iredell vs. West Wilkes

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.