Seven Triad High Schools will take the field Friday in the NCHSAA Football Playoff Regional Finals

Winners will advance to play for a State Championship

Greensboro, NC--Seven Triad High Schools are one win away from playing for a NCHSAA State Football Championship.

Friday's Regional Final Matchups featuring Triad Schools

4A West:  (6) Butler at (1) Grimsley

3AA West:  (8) Dudley at (2) Mount Tabor

3A East:  (5) Western Alamance at (3) Havelock

2AA West:  (7) Salisbury at (1) North Davidson

2A East:  (3) Northeastern at (1) Reidsville

1AA West: (8) Polk County at (2) East Surry

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has secured UNC’s Kenan Stadium and NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium as host sites for the 2020-2021 NCHSAA Football State Playoffs. 

Games will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021 through Saturday, May 8, 2021. Each venue will host four games. Classifications will be assigned to a venue following the completion of the Regional Finals.

On Thursday, the 2AA and 3AA Championship Games will be held at 7:00 p.m.

On Friday, the 3A and 4A Championship Games will be held at 7:00 p.m.

On Saturday, the 1A, 1AA, 2A and 4AA Championship Games will be played at either 12:00 noon or 5:00 p.m.