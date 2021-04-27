Seven Triad High Schools will take the field Friday in the NCHSAA Football Playoff Regional Finals

Greensboro, NC--Seven Triad High Schools are one win away from playing for a NCHSAA State Football Championship.
Friday's Regional Final Matchups featuring Triad Schools
4A West: (6) Butler at (1) Grimsley
3AA West: (8) Dudley at (2) Mount Tabor
3A East: (5) Western Alamance at (3) Havelock
2AA West: (7) Salisbury at (1) North Davidson
2A East: (3) Northeastern at (1) Reidsville
1AA West: (8) Polk County at (2) East Surry
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has secured UNC’s Kenan Stadium and NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium as host sites for the 2020-2021 NCHSAA Football State Playoffs.
Games will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021 through Saturday, May 8, 2021. Each venue will host four games. Classifications will be assigned to a venue following the completion of the Regional Finals.
On Thursday, the 2AA and 3AA Championship Games will be held at 7:00 p.m.
On Friday, the 3A and 4A Championship Games will be held at 7:00 p.m.
On Saturday, the 1A, 1AA, 2A and 4AA Championship Games will be played at either 12:00 noon or 5:00 p.m.