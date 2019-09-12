RALEIGH, N.C. — Three Triad High Schools will take the field Saturday looking to bring home a state championship to the Triad.

East Forsyth takes the field against Cardinal Gibbons looking to win their second straight 4A State Championship.

Game time is 11am at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.

Interview With East Forsyth Head Coach Todd Willert

Defending 2A State Champion Reidsville will face Northeastern in a rematch of last years final.

Kickoff is set for 3:00pm at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem.

Interview with Reidsville Head Coach Jimmy Teague

East Surry and Tarboro will meet up with the 1A State Championship on the line.

This is also a rematch of last years championship where the Vikings came out on top.

Game time is 7pm at Wallace-Wade Stadium in Durham.