Triad High School Football players put pen to paper on National Signing Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several Triad High School Football Seniors signed Letters of Intent Wednesday during National Signing Day. Here's where each athlete plans to play college football for the 2023 season.
East Forsyth High School
Quesean Brown (Duke)
Jayvontay Conner (Ole Miss)
Jaylen Raynor (Arkansas State)
Matthew Joines (Army West Point)
RJ Brown (Gardner-Webb)
Reagan High School
Sam Pendleton (Notre Dame)
Semaj Turner (Duke)
Spencer Webb (North Carolina A&T)
Grimsley High School
Jamaal Jarrett (Georgia)
Northern Guilford High School
Vance Bolyard (Duke)
Wilkes Central High School
Kamen Smith (NC State)
Williams High School
Will Rhodes (Elon)
Reynolds High School
Kenaz McMillian (Elon)
Davie County High School
Palmer Williams (Baylor)