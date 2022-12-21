x
Triad High School Football players put pen to paper on National Signing Day

Five seniors at East Forsyth are headed to Division I Programs.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several Triad High School Football Seniors signed Letters of Intent Wednesday during National Signing Day. Here's where each athlete plans to play college football for the 2023 season. 

East Forsyth High School

Quesean Brown (Duke)

Credit: WFMY News 2 Sports

Jayvontay Conner (Ole Miss)

Credit: WFMY News 2 Sports

Jaylen Raynor (Arkansas State)

Credit: WFMY News 2 Sports

Matthew Joines (Army West Point)

Credit: WFMY News 2 Sports

RJ Brown (Gardner-Webb)

Credit: WFMY News 2 Sports

Reagan High School

Sam Pendleton (Notre Dame)

Semaj Turner (Duke)

Spencer Webb (North Carolina A&T)

Grimsley High School

Jamaal Jarrett (Georgia)

Northern Guilford High School

Vance Bolyard (Duke)

Wilkes Central High School

Kamen Smith (NC State)

Williams High School

Will Rhodes (Elon)

Reynolds High School

Kenaz McMillian (Elon)

Davie County High School

Palmer Williams (Baylor)

