Triad High Schools selected for NCHSAA Football Playoffs

NCHSAA State Football Playoff First Round Games
4A West:
#31 Cox Mill vs. #2 Grimsley
#28 Providence vs. #5 Glenn
#22 Lake Norman vs. #11 Northern Guilford
#21 SE Guilford vs. #13 East Forsyth
#18 Porter Ridge vs. #15 Reagan
#17 West Forsyth vs. #16 South Mecklenburg
#24 Davie County vs. #9 Asheville
#29 NW Guilford vs. #4 Ardrey Kell
#32 Page vs. #1 Hough
4A East:
#18 Panther Creek vs. #15 Southern Alamance
3A West:
#30 North Henderson vs. #3 Dudley
#28 West Henderson vs. #5 North Davidson
#19 Central Davidson vs. #14 Ledford
#18 East Lincoln vs. #15 Oak Grove
#17 Eastern Guilford vs. #16 South Point
#24 Rockingham County vs. #9 Parkwood
#32 Southern Guilford vs. #1 Pisgah
3A East:
#32 East Wake vs. #1 Eastern Alamance
#19 Williams vs. #14 Fike
#20 Western Alamance vs. #13 Jacksonville
2A West:
#31 Newton-Conover vs. #2 East Surry
#29 Randleman vs. #4 Reidsville
#25 Forest Hills vs. #8 Providence Grove
#18 North Surry vs. #15 Forbush
#17 Polk County vs. #16 SW Randolph
#22 East Davidson vs. #11 Bunker Hill
#23 West Stokes vs. #10 J.M. Robinson
#27 North Forsyth vs. #6 Salisbury
2A East:
#27 Greene Central vs. #6 Cummings
#21 Bartlett Yancey vs. #12 Roanoke Rapids
1A West:
#1 Eastern Randolph: BYE
#31 Union Academy vs. #2 Mount Airy
#27 Highland Tech vs. #6 Thomasville
#26 South Stanly vs. #7 Starmount
#22 Christ the King vs. #11 South Stokes
#18 North Stokes vs. #15 East Wilkes
#17 Elkin vs. #16 Draughn
#23 Bishop McGuinness vs. #10 Andrews
#29 WS Prep vs. #4 Robbinsville
#30 South Davidson vs. #3 Mitchell