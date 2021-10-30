x
HS Football

Triad High Schools selected for NCHSAA Football Playoffs

First Round game kickoff Friday night
Credit: WFMY News 2 Sports

NCHSAA State Football Playoff First Round Games

4A West:

#31 Cox Mill vs. #2 Grimsley

#28 Providence vs. #5 Glenn

#22 Lake Norman vs. #11 Northern Guilford

#21 SE Guilford vs. #13 East Forsyth

#18 Porter Ridge vs. #15 Reagan

#17 West Forsyth vs. #16 South Mecklenburg

#24 Davie County vs. #9 Asheville

#29 NW Guilford vs. #4 Ardrey Kell

#32 Page vs. #1 Hough

4A East:

#18 Panther Creek vs. #15 Southern Alamance

3A West:

#30 North Henderson vs. #3 Dudley

#28 West Henderson vs. #5 North Davidson

#19 Central Davidson vs. #14 Ledford

#18 East Lincoln vs. #15 Oak Grove

#17 Eastern Guilford vs. #16 South Point

#24 Rockingham County vs. #9 Parkwood

#32 Southern Guilford vs. #1 Pisgah

3A East:

#32 East Wake vs. #1 Eastern Alamance

#19 Williams vs. #14 Fike

#20 Western Alamance vs. #13 Jacksonville

2A West:

#31 Newton-Conover vs. #2 East Surry

#29 Randleman vs. #4 Reidsville

#25 Forest Hills vs. #8 Providence Grove

#18 North Surry vs. #15 Forbush

#17 Polk County vs. #16 SW Randolph

#22 East Davidson vs. #11 Bunker Hill

#23 West Stokes vs. #10 J.M. Robinson

#27 North Forsyth vs. #6 Salisbury

2A East:

#27 Greene Central vs. #6 Cummings

#21 Bartlett Yancey vs. #12 Roanoke Rapids

1A West:

#1 Eastern Randolph: BYE

#31 Union Academy vs. #2 Mount Airy

#27 Highland Tech vs. #6 Thomasville

#26 South Stanly vs. #7 Starmount

#22 Christ the King vs. #11 South Stokes

#18 North Stokes vs. #15 East Wilkes

#17 Elkin vs. #16 Draughn

#23 Bishop McGuinness vs. #10 Andrews

#29 WS Prep vs. #4 Robbinsville

#30 South Davidson vs. #3 Mitchell

