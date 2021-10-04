Triad Schools earn spots in NCHSAA State Football Playoffs

NCHSAA State Football Playoff First Round Games Featuring Triad Schools
4AA West:
No. 7 NW Guilford at No. 2 Myers Park
4A West:
No. 8 East Forsyth at No. 1 Grimsley
No. 6 Butler at No. 3 Glenn
3AA West:
No. 8 Dudley at No. 1 Watauga
No. 7 Alexander Central at No. 2 Mount Tabor
3AA East:
No. 7 Clayton at No. 2 SE Guilford
3A East:
No. 5 Western Alamance at No. 4 Terry Sanford
No. 6 Southern Guilford at No. 3 Havelock
No. 8 Eastern Alamance at No. 1 Rocky Mount
2AA West:
No. 8 Pisgah at No. 1 North Davidson
No. 5 Oak Grove at No. 4 Ashe County
2AA East:
No. 5 McMichael at No. 4 Croatan
No. 7 Randleman at No. 2 St. Pauls
2A West:
No. 5 Walkertown at No. 4 Shelby
No. 7 Forbush at No. 2 Mountain Heritage
2A East:
No. 8 SW Onslow at No. 1 Reidsville
No. 7 Eastern Randolph at No. 2 Clinton
1AA West:
No. 7 North Moore at No. 2 East Surry
No. 6 Mount Airy at No. 3 Pine Lake Prep
1A West:
No. 8 Andrews at No. 1 Elkin
No. 7 WS Prep at No. 2 Robbinsville
