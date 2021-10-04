Triad Schools earn spots in NCHSAA State Football Playoffs

Two-time defending State Champion Reidsville and Grimsley are No. 1 seeds. First Round games kickoff Friday night.

NCHSAA State Football Playoff First Round Games Featuring Triad Schools

4AA West:

No. 7 NW Guilford at No. 2 Myers Park

4A West:

No. 8 East Forsyth at No. 1 Grimsley

No. 6 Butler at No. 3 Glenn

3AA West:

No. 8 Dudley at No. 1 Watauga

No. 7 Alexander Central at No. 2 Mount Tabor

3AA East:

No. 7 Clayton at No. 2 SE Guilford

3A East:

No. 5 Western Alamance at No. 4 Terry Sanford

No. 6 Southern Guilford at No. 3 Havelock

No. 8 Eastern Alamance at No. 1 Rocky Mount

2AA West:

No. 8 Pisgah at No. 1 North Davidson

No. 5 Oak Grove at No. 4 Ashe County

2AA East:

No. 5 McMichael at No. 4 Croatan

No. 7 Randleman at No. 2 St. Pauls

2A West:

No. 5 Walkertown at No. 4 Shelby

No. 7 Forbush at No. 2 Mountain Heritage

2A East:

No. 8 SW Onslow at No. 1 Reidsville

No. 7 Eastern Randolph at No. 2 Clinton

1AA West:

No. 7 North Moore at No. 2 East Surry

No. 6 Mount Airy at No. 3 Pine Lake Prep

1A West:

No. 8 Andrews at No. 1 Elkin

No. 7 WS Prep at No. 2 Robbinsville

