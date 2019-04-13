RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Wendell Moore of Concord Cox Mill, Saniya Rivers of Wilmington Laney and Callie Scheier of West Forsyth are The Associated Press men's and women's high school players of the year in North Carolina.

Guy Shavers of Southwest Guilford and Rachel Clark of Southeast Guilford were selected as the men's and women's coaches of the year in results released Friday following a vote of 14 statewide media members.

Moore, a Duke recruit who received 13 votes for the men's award, averaged 25.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals for Cox Mill this season while being selected as the Gatorade player of the year in the state for the third straight year and playing in the McDonald's All-American Game.

Scheier and Rivers each received four votes to share the women's award. Scheier, who is headed to High Point, averaged 28.5 points and led West Forsyth to its first North Carolina High School Athletics Association Class 4-A championship. Rivers averaged 24.4 points and 12.4 rebounds as a sophomore for Laney while being selected as the Gatorade player of the year in the state.

Shavers won the men's coaching award after leading Southwest Guilford to a 32-0 record and its second state title in three years. The women's award went to Clark for guiding Southeast Guilford to its first 3-A title with a nine-player roster and none taller than 5-foot-9.

Five players were unanimous selections to the all-state team. Moore and Florida State signee Patrick Williams of West Charlotte were the two men while the unanimous women's picks were Rivers, Alex Scruggs of Fayetteville E.E. Smith and Janiya Downs of South Rowan.

___

PLAYER OF YEAR

MEN: Wendell Moore, Concord Cox Mill (13)

WOMEN: Saniya Rivers, Wilmington Laney, and Callie Scheier, West Forsyth (4)

COACH OF YEAR

MEN: Guy Shavers, Southwest Guilford (9)

WOMEN: Rachel Clark, Southeast Guilford (8)

ALL-STATE TEAMS

MEN

u_Wendell Moore, Concord Cox Mill (14)

u_Patrick Williams, West Charlotte (14)

Jalen Cone, Walkertown (13)

Josh Nickelberry, Northwood Temple (13)

Day'Ron Sharpe, Greenville South Central (13)

Keyshaun Langley, Southwest Guilford (12)

Fletcher Abee, Morganton Freedom (9)

Jajuan Carr, Burgaw Pender (9)

Carson McCorkle, Greensboro Day (9)

Jay'Den Turner, Southwest Guilford (9)

Kobe Langley, Southwest Guilford (6)

Greg Gantt, Fayetteville Trinity Christian (5)

Donovan Gregory, Matthews Carmel Christian (5)

WOMEN

u_Janiya Downs, South Rowan (14)

u_Saniya Rivers, Wilmington Laney (14)

u_Alex Scruggs, Fayetteville E.E. Smith (14)

Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover (13)

Nia Daniel, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (13)

Callie Scheier, West Forsyth (13)

Kennedi Simmons, Southeast Guilford (13)

Dazia Lawrence, Charlotte Mallard Creek (10)

Cayla King, Northwest Guilford (8)

Anaia Hoard, High Point Wesleyan Christian Academy (8)

Kendal Moore, Fayetteville Pine Forest (8)

Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day (5)

Carley Womack, Cramerton Stuart Cramer (5)

___

u_unanimous selection