NCHSAA Baseball Regional Finals

4A WEST:

Game 1:  Mooresville 5  Reagan 2 (F)

Game 2:  6:30pm Wednesday at Mooresville

Game 3: (If Necessary)  Friday at Reagan

2A EAST:

Game 1:  Randleman 4  Washington 2 (F)

Game 2:  7pm Thursay at Randleman

Game 3:  (If Necessary)  Saturday at Washington

NCHSAA Softball Regional Finals

3A EAST:

Game 1:  Eastern Alamance 3  DH Conley 2 (F)

Game 2:  7pm Thursday at Eastern Alamance

Game 3: (If Necessary) 7pm Friday at DH Conley

2A EAST:

Game 1:  South Granville 3  Eastern Randolph 0 (F)

Game 2:  7pm Thursday at Eastern Randolph

Game 3: (If Necessary)  7pm Friday at South Granville

1A WEST:

Game 1:  North Stokes 10  Robbinsville 0 (F)

Game 2:  5:30pm Thursday at Robbinsville

Game 3: (If Necessary)  5pm Saturday at North Stokes

NCHSAA Soccer Regional Finals

4A WEST:

No. 2 Pinecrest 2  No. 1 West Forsyth 1 (F)

3A WEST:

No. 3 T.C. Roberson 5  No. 5 Northern Guilford 3 (F)