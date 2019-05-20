NCHSAA Baseball Regional Finals

4A WEST:

Game 1: Mooresville 5 Reagan 2 (F)

Game 2: 6:30pm Wednesday at Mooresville

Game 3: (If Necessary) Friday at Reagan

2A EAST:

Game 1: Randleman 4 Washington 2 (F)

Game 2: 7pm Thursay at Randleman

Game 3: (If Necessary) Saturday at Washington

NCHSAA Softball Regional Finals

3A EAST:

Game 1: Eastern Alamance 3 DH Conley 2 (F)

Game 2: 7pm Thursday at Eastern Alamance

Game 3: (If Necessary) 7pm Friday at DH Conley

2A EAST:

Game 1: South Granville 3 Eastern Randolph 0 (F)

Game 2: 7pm Thursday at Eastern Randolph

Game 3: (If Necessary) 7pm Friday at South Granville

1A WEST:

Game 1: North Stokes 10 Robbinsville 0 (F)

Game 2: 5:30pm Thursday at Robbinsville

Game 3: (If Necessary) 5pm Saturday at North Stokes

NCHSAA Soccer Regional Finals

4A WEST:

No. 2 Pinecrest 2 No. 1 West Forsyth 1 (F)

3A WEST:

No. 3 T.C. Roberson 5 No. 5 Northern Guilford 3 (F)