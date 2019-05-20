NCHSAA Baseball Regional Finals
4A WEST:
Game 1: Mooresville 5 Reagan 2 (F)
Game 2: 6:30pm Wednesday at Mooresville
Game 3: (If Necessary) Friday at Reagan
2A EAST:
Game 1: Randleman 4 Washington 2 (F)
Game 2: 7pm Thursay at Randleman
Game 3: (If Necessary) Saturday at Washington
NCHSAA Softball Regional Finals
3A EAST:
Game 1: Eastern Alamance 3 DH Conley 2 (F)
Game 2: 7pm Thursday at Eastern Alamance
Game 3: (If Necessary) 7pm Friday at DH Conley
2A EAST:
Game 1: South Granville 3 Eastern Randolph 0 (F)
Game 2: 7pm Thursday at Eastern Randolph
Game 3: (If Necessary) 7pm Friday at South Granville
1A WEST:
Game 1: North Stokes 10 Robbinsville 0 (F)
Game 2: 5:30pm Thursday at Robbinsville
Game 3: (If Necessary) 5pm Saturday at North Stokes
NCHSAA Soccer Regional Finals
4A WEST:
No. 2 Pinecrest 2 No. 1 West Forsyth 1 (F)
3A WEST:
No. 3 T.C. Roberson 5 No. 5 Northern Guilford 3 (F)