Triad Schools In 2019 NCHSAA Lacrosse Championship Brackets

Women's Championship:

Wednesday's First Round Games

SW Guilford at Ragsdale

Sun Valley at Reagan

Cuthbertson at East Forsyth

Atkins at Marvin Ridge

Friday’s 2nd Round Games:

Atkins/Marvin Ridge at Reynolds

North Davidson at Northern Guilford

Reagan/Sun Valley at Mount Tabor

West Forsyth at NW Guilford

Ragsdale/SW Guilford at Weddington

Cuthbertson/East Forsyth at Myers Park

2019 NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A Men’s Lacrosse Championships

Friday’s First Round Games

 Northwood at Northern Guilford

Southern Alamance at East Chapel Hill

Eastern Alamance at Carrboro

Cuthbertson at Mount Tabor

Bishop McGuinness at Charlotte Catholic

Sun Valley at SW Guilford

West Stokes at St. Stephens

Western Guilford at Community School of Davidson

2019 NCHSAA 4A Men’s Lacrosse Championships

Friday’s First Round Games

East Forsyth at Page

Davie County at NW Guilford

Ragsdale at Reynolds

Providence at Reagan

West Forsyth at Myers Park

Grimsley at Ardrey Kell