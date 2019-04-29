Triad Schools In 2019 NCHSAA Lacrosse Championship Brackets
Women's Championship:
Wednesday's First Round Games
SW Guilford at Ragsdale
Sun Valley at Reagan
Cuthbertson at East Forsyth
Atkins at Marvin Ridge
Friday’s 2nd Round Games:
Atkins/Marvin Ridge at Reynolds
North Davidson at Northern Guilford
Reagan/Sun Valley at Mount Tabor
West Forsyth at NW Guilford
Ragsdale/SW Guilford at Weddington
Cuthbertson/East Forsyth at Myers Park
2019 NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A Men’s Lacrosse Championships
Friday’s First Round Games
Northwood at Northern Guilford
Southern Alamance at East Chapel Hill
Eastern Alamance at Carrboro
Cuthbertson at Mount Tabor
Bishop McGuinness at Charlotte Catholic
Sun Valley at SW Guilford
West Stokes at St. Stephens
Western Guilford at Community School of Davidson
2019 NCHSAA 4A Men’s Lacrosse Championships
Friday’s First Round Games
East Forsyth at Page
Davie County at NW Guilford
Ragsdale at Reynolds
Providence at Reagan
West Forsyth at Myers Park
Grimsley at Ardrey Kell