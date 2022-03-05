NCHSAA Lacrosse Playoffs 2nd Round Scores & Highlights

NCHSAA Women's Lacrosse Playoffs:
#7 Bishop McGuinness 14 #10 Page 13 (F)
#3 NW Guilford 22 #14 Mount Tabor 2 (F)
#2 Reynolds 11 #18 Ardrey Kell 7 (F)
#4 Weddington 20 #13 Northern Guilford 6 (F)
#9 Myers Park 13 #8 West Forsyth 3 (F)
#12 East Forsyth vs. #5 Hough
NCHSAA Men's 4A Lacrosse Playoffs:
#4 Reynolds 13 #13 Mount Tabor 6 (F)
#5 Northern Guilford 15 #12 Page 10 (F)
#2 Weddington 10 #15 NW Guilford 5 (F)
#16 SW Guilford vs. #1 Hough
#10 Reagan vs. #7 Lake Norman
NCHSAA Men's 1A/2A/3A Lacrosse Playoffs
#6 North Davidson 14 #11 West Stokes 1 (F)
#9 Williams 12 #8 Northwood 10 (F)
#14 Eastern Guilford vs. #3 Hickory
First Round Highlights
Davie County vs. NW Guilford Highlights
St. Stephens vs. Northern Guilford Highlights