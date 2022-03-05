x
High School

NCHSAA Lacrosse Playoffs 2nd Round Scores & Highlights

Third Round Games will be played Tuesday night

NCHSAA Women's Lacrosse Playoffs:

#7 Bishop McGuinness 14  #10 Page 13  (F)

#3 NW Guilford 22 #14 Mount Tabor 2 (F)

#2 Reynolds 11  #18 Ardrey Kell 7  (F)

#4 Weddington 20  #13 Northern Guilford 6 (F)

#9 Myers Park 13  #8 West Forsyth 3 (F)

#12 East Forsyth vs. #5 Hough

NCHSAA Men's 4A Lacrosse Playoffs:

#4 Reynolds 13  #13 Mount Tabor 6 (F)

#5 Northern Guilford 15  #12 Page 10 (F)

#2 Weddington 10  #15 NW Guilford 5 (F)

#16 SW Guilford vs. #1 Hough

#10 Reagan vs. #7 Lake Norman

NCHSAA Men's 1A/2A/3A Lacrosse Playoffs

#6 North Davidson 14  #11 West Stokes 1 (F)

#9 Williams 12  #8 Northwood 10 (F)

#14 Eastern Guilford vs. #3 Hickory

First Round Highlights

Davie County vs. NW Guilford Highlights

St. Stephens vs. Northern Guilford Highlights

