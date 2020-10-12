NCHSAA Releases First Draft of 2021-2025 Conference Realignment Plan

Member schools may submit those concerns or suggestions to the NCHSAA through an online form by January 8th, 2021.

Raleigh--The NCHSAA has posted the first draft of the 2021-2025 Conference Realignment Plan. Per the Realignment Process and Procedures, the first draft is done by the NCHSAA Staff.

Staff made significant efforts to focus on factors the Realignment Committee indicated were most important to the membership.

“The number of ‘split conferences’ in this alignment draft represents the Realignment Committee’s desire not to limit those,” said Commissioner Que Tucker. “It also takes into consideration the protection of natural rivalries and strongly considers geography and travel time. Of course, this means the way of getting into the playoffs must be reviewed and updated. That will come later.”

See the full list of proposed conferences on the NCHSAA Realignment Page

Here is a look at the conferences featuring Triad High Schools

4A West Conferences

Conference 55 Conference 56

Grimsley Davie County

Northern Guilford East Forsyth

NW Guilford Glenn

Page Mount Tabor

Ragsdale Parkland

SE Guilford Reagan

SW Guilford Reynolds

Western Guilford West Forsyth

4A East Conferences

Conference 30

Southern Alamance

CE Jordan

Chapel Hill

East Chapel Hill

Hillside

Northern Durham

Riverside-Durham

3A West Conferences

Conference 46 Conference 47

Atkins Asheboro

Smith Central Davidson

Dudley Ledford

Eastern Guilford Montgomery Central

HP Central North Davidson

NE Guilford Oak Grove

Rockingham County

Southern Guilford

3A East Conferences

Conference 25

Eastern Alamance

Western Alamance

Williams

Carrboro

Cedar Ridge

Northwood

Orange

2A West Conferences (Some are Split 1A/2A)

Conference 31 Conference 32

Providence Grove McMichael

Randleman Morehead

SW Randolph Reidsville

Trinity HP Andrews

Wheatmore Bishop McGuinness (1A)

Eastern Randolph (1A) Cornerstone Charter (1A)

Uwharrie Charter (1A) Bethany Community (1A)

Conference 33 Conference 34

East Davidson North Forsyth

Lexington Walkertown

Salisbury West Stokes

West Davidson Carver (1A)

South Davidson (1A) WS Prep (1A)

Thomasville (1A) NC Leadership Academy (1A)

North Rowan (1A)

Conference 36 Conference 37

East Surry Forbush

North Surry North Wilkes

Surry Central West Wilkes

Millenium Charter (1A) Wilkes Central

Mount Airy (1A) Alleghany (1A)

North Stokes (1A) East Wilkes (1A)

South Stokes (1A) Elkin (1A)

Starmount (1A)

2A East Conferences (Some are split 1A/2A and 2A/3A)

Conference 14 Conference 18

Cummings Bartlett Yancey

Graham Granville Central

Jordan-Matthews South Granville

Seaforth J.F. Webb

Chatham Central (1A) Person (3A)

North Moore (1A) Southern Durham (3A)

Durham School of the Arts (3A)