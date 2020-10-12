x
High School

NCHSAA Releases First Draft of 2021-2025 Conference Realignment Plan

Member schools may submit those concerns or suggestions to the NCHSAA through an online form by January 8th, 2021.

Raleigh--The NCHSAA has posted the first draft of the 2021-2025 Conference Realignment Plan. Per the Realignment Process and Procedures, the first draft is done by the NCHSAA Staff. 

Staff made significant efforts to focus on factors the Realignment Committee indicated were most important to the membership.

“The number of ‘split conferences’ in this alignment draft represents the Realignment Committee’s desire not to limit those,” said Commissioner Que Tucker. “It also takes into consideration the protection of natural rivalries and strongly considers geography and travel time. Of course, this means the way of getting into the playoffs must be reviewed and updated. That will come later.”

See the full list of proposed conferences on the NCHSAA Realignment Page

Here is a look at the conferences featuring Triad High Schools

4A West Conferences

Conference 55                                Conference 56

Grimsley                                          Davie County

Northern Guilford                             East Forsyth

NW Guilford                                     Glenn

Page                                                Mount Tabor

Ragsdale                                         Parkland

SE Guilford                                      Reagan

SW Guilford                                     Reynolds

Western Guilford                             West Forsyth

4A East Conferences

Conference 30

Southern Alamance

CE Jordan

Chapel Hill

East Chapel Hill

Hillside

Northern Durham

Riverside-Durham

3A West Conferences

Conference 46                                  Conference 47

Atkins                                                Asheboro

Smith                                                Central Davidson

Dudley                                              Ledford

Eastern Guilford                               Montgomery Central

HP Central                                        North Davidson

NE Guilford                                       Oak Grove

Rockingham County

Southern Guilford

3A East Conferences

Conference 25                            

Eastern Alamance                      

Western Alamance                      

Williams                                       

Carrboro                                      

Cedar Ridge                                

Northwood                                   

Orange                                        

2A West Conferences    (Some are Split 1A/2A)

Conference 31                                    Conference 32

Providence Grove                               McMichael

Randleman                                         Morehead

SW Randolph                                     Reidsville

Trinity                                                  HP Andrews

Wheatmore                                         Bishop McGuinness (1A)

Eastern Randolph (1A)                       Cornerstone Charter (1A)

Uwharrie Charter (1A)                         Bethany Community (1A)

Conference 33                                    Conference 34

East Davidson                                    North Forsyth

Lexington                                            Walkertown

Salisbury                                             West Stokes

West Davidson                                   Carver (1A)

South Davidson (1A)                          WS Prep (1A)

Thomasville (1A)                                NC Leadership Academy (1A)

North Rowan (1A)

Conference 36                                   Conference 37

East Surry                                          Forbush

North Surry                                        North Wilkes

Surry Central                                     West Wilkes

Millenium Charter (1A)                      Wilkes Central

Mount Airy (1A)                                  Alleghany (1A)

North Stokes (1A)                              East Wilkes (1A)

South Stokes (1A)                             Elkin (1A)

                                                          Starmount (1A)

2A East Conferences    (Some are split 1A/2A and 2A/3A)

Conference 14                                    Conference 18

Cummings                                           Bartlett Yancey

Graham                                              Granville Central

Jordan-Matthews                                South Granville

Seaforth                                              J.F. Webb

Chatham Central (1A)                         Person (3A)

North Moore (1A)                                Southern Durham (3A)

                                                            Durham School of the Arts (3A)

