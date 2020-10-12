NCHSAA Releases First Draft of 2021-2025 Conference Realignment Plan

Raleigh--The NCHSAA has posted the first draft of the 2021-2025 Conference Realignment Plan. Per the Realignment Process and Procedures, the first draft is done by the NCHSAA Staff.
Staff made significant efforts to focus on factors the Realignment Committee indicated were most important to the membership.
“The number of ‘split conferences’ in this alignment draft represents the Realignment Committee’s desire not to limit those,” said Commissioner Que Tucker. “It also takes into consideration the protection of natural rivalries and strongly considers geography and travel time. Of course, this means the way of getting into the playoffs must be reviewed and updated. That will come later.”
Here is a look at the conferences featuring Triad High Schools
4A West Conferences
Conference 55 Conference 56
Grimsley Davie County
Northern Guilford East Forsyth
NW Guilford Glenn
Page Mount Tabor
Ragsdale Parkland
SE Guilford Reagan
SW Guilford Reynolds
Western Guilford West Forsyth
4A East Conferences
Conference 30
Southern Alamance
CE Jordan
Chapel Hill
East Chapel Hill
Hillside
Northern Durham
Riverside-Durham
3A West Conferences
Conference 46 Conference 47
Atkins Asheboro
Smith Central Davidson
Dudley Ledford
Eastern Guilford Montgomery Central
HP Central North Davidson
NE Guilford Oak Grove
Rockingham County
Southern Guilford
3A East Conferences
Conference 25
Eastern Alamance
Western Alamance
Williams
Carrboro
Cedar Ridge
Northwood
Orange
2A West Conferences (Some are Split 1A/2A)
Conference 31 Conference 32
Providence Grove McMichael
Randleman Morehead
SW Randolph Reidsville
Trinity HP Andrews
Wheatmore Bishop McGuinness (1A)
Eastern Randolph (1A) Cornerstone Charter (1A)
Uwharrie Charter (1A) Bethany Community (1A)
Conference 33 Conference 34
East Davidson North Forsyth
Lexington Walkertown
Salisbury West Stokes
West Davidson Carver (1A)
South Davidson (1A) WS Prep (1A)
Thomasville (1A) NC Leadership Academy (1A)
North Rowan (1A)
Conference 36 Conference 37
East Surry Forbush
North Surry North Wilkes
Surry Central West Wilkes
Millenium Charter (1A) Wilkes Central
Mount Airy (1A) Alleghany (1A)
North Stokes (1A) East Wilkes (1A)
South Stokes (1A) Elkin (1A)
Starmount (1A)
2A East Conferences (Some are split 1A/2A and 2A/3A)
Conference 14 Conference 18
Cummings Bartlett Yancey
Graham Granville Central
Jordan-Matthews South Granville
Seaforth J.F. Webb
Chatham Central (1A) Person (3A)
North Moore (1A) Southern Durham (3A)
Durham School of the Arts (3A)
Member schools may submit those concerns or suggestions to the NCHSAA through an online form by January 8th, 2021. The Realignment Committee will reconvene on January 13, 2021 to review submissions from schools and make adjustments as appropriate to the first draft.