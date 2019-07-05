NCHSAA Soccer Playoffs:
4A West:
No. 1 West Forsyth: BYE
No. 5 Page: BYE
No. 24 South Caldwell at No. 9 East Forsyth
No. 22 South Mecklenburg at No. 11 NW Guilford
No. 19 Grimsley at No. 14 Reagan
No. 17 Reynolds at No. 16 Porter Ridge
3A West:
No. 28 Parkwood at No. 5 Northern Guilford
No. 26 Enka at No. 7 SW Guilford
No. 24 Western Guilford at No. 9 Asheboro
No. 19 Sun Valley at No. 14 Mount Tabor
No. 27 Rockingham County at No. 6 Hickory
3A East:
No. 22 Western Alamance at No. 11 Eastern Alamance
No. 20 West Carteret at No. 13 SE Guilford
No. 27 Southern Alamance at No. 6 East Chapel Hill
2A West:
No. 30 Madison at No. 3 Wilkes Central
No. 27 Surry Central at No. 6 Forbush
No. 22 Maiden at No. 11 West Davidson
No. 19 Patton at No. 14 West Stokes
No. 17 Pisgah at No. 16 North Davidson
No. 28 North Surry at No. 5 Foard
2A East:
No. 21 Atkins at No. 12 Wheatmore
No. 17 South Lenoir at No. 16 East Montgomery
No. 23 Central Davidson at No. 10 Roanoke Rapids
No. 26 Trinity at No. 7 Washington
No. 28 East Davidson at No. 5 East Bladen
No. 31 Oak Grove at No. 2 Carrboro
1A West:
No. 2 South Stokes: BYE
No. 3 Starmount: BYE
No. 21 North Stanly at No. 12 Mount Airy
No. 18 Queen’s Grant at No. 15 East Wilkes
No. 17 Elkin at No. 16 Highlands
No. 23 North Stokes at No. 10 Murphy
No. 24 East Surry at No. 9 Thomas Jefferson
1A East:
No. 24 East Columbus at No. 5 Bishop McGuinness
No. 20 Rosewood at No. 13 South Davidson