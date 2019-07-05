NCHSAA Soccer Playoffs:

4A West:

No. 1 West Forsyth: BYE

No. 5 Page: BYE

No. 24 South Caldwell at No. 9 East Forsyth

No. 22 South Mecklenburg at No. 11 NW Guilford

No. 19 Grimsley at No. 14 Reagan

No. 17 Reynolds at No. 16 Porter Ridge

3A West:

No. 28 Parkwood at No. 5 Northern Guilford

No. 26 Enka at No. 7 SW Guilford

No. 24 Western Guilford at No. 9 Asheboro

No. 19 Sun Valley at No. 14 Mount Tabor

No. 27 Rockingham County at No. 6 Hickory

3A East:

No. 22 Western Alamance at No. 11 Eastern Alamance

No. 20 West Carteret at No. 13 SE Guilford

No. 27 Southern Alamance at No. 6 East Chapel Hill

2A West:

No. 30 Madison at No. 3 Wilkes Central

No. 27 Surry Central at No. 6 Forbush

No. 22 Maiden at No. 11 West Davidson

No. 19 Patton at No. 14 West Stokes

No. 17 Pisgah at No. 16 North Davidson

No. 28 North Surry at No. 5 Foard

2A East:

No. 21 Atkins at No. 12 Wheatmore

No. 17 South Lenoir at No. 16 East Montgomery

No. 23 Central Davidson at No. 10 Roanoke Rapids

No. 26 Trinity at No. 7 Washington

No. 28 East Davidson at No. 5 East Bladen

No. 31 Oak Grove at No. 2 Carrboro

1A West:

No. 2 South Stokes: BYE

No. 3 Starmount: BYE

No. 21 North Stanly at No. 12 Mount Airy

No. 18 Queen’s Grant at No. 15 East Wilkes

No. 17 Elkin at No. 16 Highlands

No. 23 North Stokes at No. 10 Murphy

No. 24 East Surry at No. 9 Thomas Jefferson

1A East:

No. 24 East Columbus at No. 5 Bishop McGuinness

No. 20 Rosewood at No. 13 South Davidson