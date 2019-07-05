NCHSAA Soccer Playoffs:

4A West:

First Round Games

No. 1 West Forsyth: BYE

No. 5 Page: BYE

No. 24 South Caldwell at No. 9 East Forsyth

No. 22 South Mecklenburg at No. 11 NW Guilford

No. 19 Grimsley at No. 14 Reagan

No. 16 Porter Ridge 2 No. 17 Reynolds 1 (F)

3A West:

First Round Games

No. 5 Northern Guilford 2 No. 28 Parkwood 0 (F)

No. 26 Enka at No. 7 SW Guilford

No. 9 Asheboro 1 No. 24 Western Guilford 0 (F)

No. 19 Sun Valley at No. 14 Mount Tabor

No. 27 Rockingham County at No. 6 Hickory

3A East:

First Round Games

No. 22 Western Alamance at No. 11 Eastern Alamance

No. 20 West Carteret at No. 13 SE Guilford

No. 27 Southern Alamance at No. 6 East Chapel Hill

2A West:

First Round Games

No. 3 Wilkes Central 11 No. 30 Madison 1 (F)

No. 27 Surry Central at No. 6 Forbush

No. 22 Maiden at No. 11 West Davidson

No. 19 Patton 1 No. 14 West Stokes 0 (F)

No. 17 Pisgah at No. 16 North Davidson

No. 28 North Surry at No. 5 Foard

2A East:

First Round Games

No. 21 Atkins at No. 12 Wheatmore

No. 17 South Lenoir at No. 16 East Montgomery

No. 23 Central Davidson 7 No. 10 Roanoke Rapids 2 (F)

No. 26 Trinity 1 No. 7 Washington 0 (F)

No. 5 East Bladen 2 No. 28 East Davidson 1 (F)

No. 2 Carrboro 7 No. 31 Oak Grove 0 (F)

1A West:

First Round Games

No. 2 South Stokes: BYE

No. 3 Starmount: BYE

No. 21 North Stanly at No. 12 Mount Airy

No. 18 Queen’s Grant at No. 15 East Wilkes

No. 16 Highlands 8 No. 17 Elkin 2 (F)

No. 10 Murphy 3 No. 23 North Stokes 0 (F)

No. 24 East Surry at No. 9 Thomas Jefferson

1A East:

First Round Games

No. 24 East Columbus at No. 5 Bishop McGuinness

No. 20 Rosewood 2 No. 13 South Davidson 1 (F)