NCHSAA to make announcement on fall sports Wednesday

According to one report, the NCHSAA Board of Directors met and approved a new sports calendar for the 2020-21 school year that includes all sports.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is scheduled to make an announcement Wednesday regarding the future of all fall sports, including football.

In a press relesae, the NCHSAA said the announcemtn will come at 2 p.m., followed by a 3:30 p.m. press conference with commissioner Que Tucker. Last week, the NCHSAA announced it would delay the start of fall sports due Gov. Roy Cooper extending Phase 2 of his "safer at home" reopening plan. At the time, Tucker said the group hoped to make an announcement on the sports calendar by August 17.

According to a report from WRAL-TV in Raleigh, the NCHSAA's announcement Wednesday will affect all sports, not just those played in the fall. WRAL reported that the NCHSAA Board of Directors met and approved a new sports calendar, which will play all state-sanctioned sports on a new schedule. One possible scenario is shortening all sports seasons to allow every sport to play during the 2020-21 school year.

NCHSAA member schools were permitted to begin limited, optional workouts on June 15. Some schools in the Charlotte area began, including Union County, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and other districts haven't yet started fall workouts. During a virtual school board meeting, parents of CMS students voiced their frustration with no current schedule for fall sports this year.

"There are so many more benefits than risks of allowing these athletes to return to practice. Not only are sports helping these kids physically, but they're also experiencing amazing mental health benefits through supervised interactions which are critical for healthy adolescent social and emotional growth," said Julie Knafelz, a parent of two ProvidNCHSence High School student-athletes.