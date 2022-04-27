NCHSAA sanctions girls wrestling

The NCHSAA board of directors unanimously approved girls wrestling, allowing female athletes to compete in state tournaments beginning in 2023-24.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There will soon be a newly sanctioned sport for North Carolina high schools: Girls wrestling.

In a unanimous vote Wednesday, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association board of directors approved a proposal from the N.C. Wrestling Coaches Association to sanction girls wrestling in the state. It will be approved for the 2023-24 school year.

This gives the NCHSAA and wrestling coaches time to test run how playoffs and regionals will work. The State High School Associations will release girls wrestling weight classes in 2023.

"Let me just say how excited I am that (the sports committee) arrived at this ... this is a historical moment for us," NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said to the board during the meeting.

According to the NCHSAA, there are 210 schools statewide with at least one female wrestler and 125 schools with at least two female wrestlers. Prior to the vote to sanction girls wrestling, schools could only host invitational events, now athletes can participate in state championship tournaments.

