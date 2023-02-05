North Carolina becomes 28th state to allow high school athletes to earn NIL money

High school athletes in North Carolina will be allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness starting July 1.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association's board of directors voted Wednesday to approve a new policy that will allow student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

Athletes at NCHSAA member schools will be allowed to begin profiting off their name, image and likenesses starting July 1, 2023. The new policy will impact more than 180,000 student-athletes statewide. According to WRAL-TV, North Carolina is the 28th state to allow high school athletes to profit from NIL.

Before entering into any NIL agreements, student-athletes must complete an education course about name, image and likeness that's put together by the National Federation of State High School Associations. Parents, coaches, athletic directors and principals will also be required to complete the course.

The NCHSAA's new policy allows student-athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness through appearances, athlete-owned brands, autographs, camps and coaching clinics, as well as product endorsements and social media.

All NIL deals will be reported to the athlete's school. All schools will be required to keep records of NIL deals with the NCHSAA.

There are some restrictions, though. Students cannot be paid directly by schools and they can't affiliate themselves with adult entertainment, gambling, alcohol or vaping. Coaches and other school personnel would be banned from using NIL for recruiting and enrollment. Schools would also be prohibited from facilitating NIL deals or acting as a student's agent.

Students also wouldn't be allowed to use their school's name for profit, meaning if they host a coaching clinic or camp, they cannot advertise the school's name or facilities.

