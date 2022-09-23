Northwest Guilford's Bristol Carter shines academically and athletically

This two sport standout excels on both the football field and the baseball diamond, but if you ask Bristol Carter, who he is off the field is what matters most.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bristol Carter has been a star ever since the day he stepped foot onto Northwest Guilford High Schools campus.

The senior has dominated on both the football and baseball fields for the last four years for the Vikings and looks to have a big impact on the field this week against Grimsley.

Carter has multiple scholarship offers in both sports, but he's decided he's going to play baseball at the next level.

"Next year I'll be at East Carolina for baseball, but it's going to be a heartbreaker. I'm going to miss all the relationships I've built with my friends and teachers but it's almost time for the next chapter", Carter went on to say.

Do you think I was safe or out??? @_thedirtbags pic.twitter.com/kbloCjaJxQ — Bristol Carter (@bristol_carter) July 10, 2022

Although Carter has chosen to continue playing baseball in college, he says choosing between his two passions was the hardest choice of his life.

"It really just depends on what sport I'm playing, but right now I'm playing both. I really love both, I'm honestly just in love with both. Just being out there with my guys, nothing better", Carter said.

However, if you have the chance to ask Bristol Carter what he's most proud of, it's not imposing his will on opponents on either field or his 3.9 GPA he finished last semester with.