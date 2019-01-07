DURHAM, N.C. - USA Baseball revealed the 41-man 2019 17U National Team Development Program (NTDP) roster on Friday, following the conclusion of the 17U National Team Championships in Arizona and Florida. The weeklong 17U NTDP will once again be held in Chicago, Illinois, for the fourth consecutive year from July 20-25.

Reagan High School rising junior Josh Hartle was one of the players selected to take part.

Hartle finished the 2019 season with a 7-2 record helping the Raiders reach the 4A West Regional Finals.

The National Team Development Program offers identified athletes an opportunity to connect with USA Baseball staff to better prepare for a future national team experience. The program includes skill development sessions, off-field education seminars and intrasquad Stars vs. Stripes games to assist in the development of the athletes as a person and a player.

"We are really excited about the announcement of this year's 17U NTDP roster," said 18U National Team Program Director Frank Jagoda. "This is an incredible developmental opportunity for these young men, and we look forward to a great week of showing them the USA Baseball way and continuing to move these kids forward in our programming, which could culminate with an opportunity to compete for this year's 18U National Team."

The roster is made up of 41 athletes who were identified and selected based on their participation and performance at USA Baseball sanctioned events, including the National Team Championships and the National Team Identification Series (NTIS), among others. In total, 21 athletes have played on a USA Baseball national team, while 22 past NTDP participants are on the roster.

Seventeen of the invited players are new to USA Baseball national team programming in 2019, including 10 athletes that represented their respective region at the 2018 16U NTIS Champions Cup in Cary, North Carolina, and seven that were selected from the 2019 National Team Championships in Arizona and Florida.

USA Baseball will unveil the staff of the 2019 17U NTDP in the coming days. Stay tuned to USABaseball.com and follow @USABaseballNTDP on Twitter for all information on the National Team Development Program.

2019 17U National Team Development Program

Name; Position; Hometown

Phillip Abner; LHP; Charlotte, N.C.

Jackson Baumeister; C/RHP; Jacksonville, Fla.

Mike Bello; OF; Oak Ridge, N.J.

^Braylon Bishop; OF; Texarcana, Ark.

^Nick Bitsko; RHP; Doylestown, Penn.

Mark Black; C/OF; Pittsburgh, Penn.

Michael Braswell; INF/RHP; Mableton, Ga.

Maddux Bruns; RHP; Saraland, Ala.

^Irving Carter; RHP; Boynton Beach, Fla.

*^Ryan Clifford; OF; Raleigh, N.C.

*^Pete Crow-Armstrong; OF; Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Michael Davinni; IF/RHP; Laguna Niguel, Calif.

Kade Grundy; RHP/OF; Somerset, Ky.

*^Joshua Hartle; LHP/1B; King, N.C.

*^Rawley Hector; RHP/INF; Van Alstyne, Texas

*^Brady House; INF/RHP; Winder, Ga.

^Samuel Hunt; C/IF; Minneapolis, Minn.

^Jordan Lawlar; MIF; Irving, Texas

*^Luke Leto; INF/RHP; Portage, Mich.

*Christian Little; RHP; St. Louis, Mo.

Joseph Mack; C/IF; Williamsville, N.Y.

^Marcelo Mayer; SS/OF; Chula Vista, Calif.

Michael Morales; RHP/IF; Enola, Penn.

Maxwell Muncy; IF; Carmarillo, Calif.

*^Izaac Pacheco; INF; Friendswood, Texas

*Andrew Painter; RHP; Pompano Beach, Fla.

Joshua Pearson; OF/IF; West Monroe, La.

Joseph Quick; RHP/IF; Lake Jackson, Texas

Kurtis Reid; IF/RHP; Hamilton, Ohio

*^Roc Riggio; OF; Simi Valley, Calif.

*Alejandro Rosario; RHP; Miami, Fla.

*Charlie Saum; C; Ventura, Calif.

Nate Savino; LHP/OF; Sterling, Va.

*^Cody Schrier; INF; San Clemente, Calif.

Brock Selvidge; LHP/OF; Chandler, Ariz.

^Austin Stracener; SS/RHP; New Braunfels, Texas

*Ryan Spikes; UTL; Covington, Ga.

*^Grant Taylor; RHP; Florence, Ala.

^Hunter Teplansky; INF/RHP; Flower Mound, Texas

Jack Walker; RHP; Lake Charles, La.

Tyler Wiederstein; RHP/IF; Greensburg, Penn.

*Denotes National Team alum

^Denotes National Team Development Program Participant