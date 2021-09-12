Jon Gullette gets to live out two of his dreams – to be a division I athlete and serve his country by committing to the Naval Academy.

PFAFFTOWN, N.C. — A Triad high school football star will serve the stars and stripes in the next chapter of his education and football career.

We caught up with Reagan football's Jon Gullette and his family ahead of next Wednesday's National Signing Day.

Every high school athlete's dream is to make it to the Division I level, however, Jon Gullette gets to live out two dreams at the same time. Be a Division I athlete and serve his country, but the journey wasn't an easy one.

His junior season didn't go the way he hoped, he wasn't getting the playing he wanted or needed to help his team.

"It made me more humble, it made me more of a dog, made me want to go get it every day in practice and do everything I couldn't do last year as a teammate."

This year, as a senior, he knew he had to make a big splash.

"It was phenomenal, 2,000 yards, that explains itself, the best season of my life."

He put up one of the best years in Reagan football history, 2,056 all-purpose yards, 19 touchdowns, in just 11 games.

"It's never been a straight and narrow path, it's always been rigorous. Going over obstacles, ever since I was a little kid, but this year seemed so perfect, and that's only God right there."

Jon knew he was lighting it up on the field and in the classroom, but what he didn't know, is what he'd do next. That is until-- the United States Naval Academy came calling.

"I chose Navy because, first of all, I want to serve my country, then second of all it's a dream come true. I always saw Navy movies and documentaries when I was growing up, I knew that was my calling."

It's a decision that has Jon's dad, a little nervous.

"At first it's a little scary and there's a lot of questions you want to ask and at the end of the day it's his decision and we talked about what the commitment means, and it's not going to be an easy road."

Committing to play football for the Navy is different than any other football program. Not only is there a four-year academic and athletic commitment, but then there's a five-year active duty requirement as well.