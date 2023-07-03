Reidsville High getting new turf field thanks in part to the Carolina Panthers

The high school was awarded a $250,000 grant from the Panthers and the NFL Foundation to put toward the renovation.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville High School just got a big gift from the Carolina Panthers.

The school is getting a new turf football field.

The Panthers joined the Reidsville High School for the groundbreaking of the turf field and running track on Tuesday.

The project will be a total of $1.5 million.

Retired Reidsville Football coach Jimmy Teague said the student-athletes deserve this gift.

"Football and athletics at Reidsville High School are big, but as I said, we are doing this for the kids because the kids deserve a first-class place to play," he said.

Carolina Panthers Director of Community Relations Riley Fields said the team is happy to have an impact on the community for years to come.

"It goes well beyond just the fact that there is going to be a new field and track here. The ability to impact the lives of kids moving forward for the next generation is something that we are really excited about," Fields said.

