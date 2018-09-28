September 28th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights

Wheatmore 23 Trinity 3 (F)

East Forsyth 42 Page 14 (F)

Dudley 30 SW Guilford 8 (F)

Ragsdale 34 Glenn 15 (F)

West Forsyth 43 NW Guilford 27 (F)

Northern Guilford 42 NE Guilford 14 (F)

Ledford 39 Lexington 0 (F)

Thomasville 29 East Davidson 8 (F)

Charlotte Christian 62 HP Christian 0 (F)

Reagan 49 HP Central 7 (F)

Western Alamance 55 Morehead 7 (F)

Reidsville 50 HP Andrews 0 (F)

Grimsley 22 Reynolds 14 (F)

North Davidson 42 West Davidson 0 (F)

Parkland 34 Smith 20 (F)

Eastern Randolph 77 Jordan Matthews 7 (F)

Randleman 27 Providence Grove 0 (F)

Southern Alamance 59 Asheboro 20 (F)

Eastern Guilford 53 SW Randolph 14 (F)

West Stokes 61 Carver 0 (F)

Burl. Williams 8 Southern Guilford 0 (F)

North Surry 31 Walkertown 27 (F)

Eastern Alamance 37 Person 14 (F)

Mount Tabor 41 Western Guilford 0 (F)

Oak Grove 17 South Rowan 14 (F)

Rockingham County vs. McMichael

West Montgomery 43 South Davidson 12 (F)

Starmount 27 Alleghany 7 (F)

Wilkes Central 45 North Wilkes 7 (F)

East Wilkes 27 West Wilkes 6 (F)

Ashe County 42 Elkin 0 (F)

© 2018 WFMY