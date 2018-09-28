September 28th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights
Wheatmore 23 Trinity 3 (F)
East Forsyth 42 Page 14 (F)
Dudley 30 SW Guilford 8 (F)
Ragsdale 34 Glenn 15 (F)
West Forsyth 43 NW Guilford 27 (F)
Northern Guilford 42 NE Guilford 14 (F)
Ledford 39 Lexington 0 (F)
Thomasville 29 East Davidson 8 (F)
Charlotte Christian 62 HP Christian 0 (F)
Reagan 49 HP Central 7 (F)
Western Alamance 55 Morehead 7 (F)
Reidsville 50 HP Andrews 0 (F)
Grimsley 22 Reynolds 14 (F)
North Davidson 42 West Davidson 0 (F)
Parkland 34 Smith 20 (F)
Eastern Randolph 77 Jordan Matthews 7 (F)
Randleman 27 Providence Grove 0 (F)
Southern Alamance 59 Asheboro 20 (F)
Eastern Guilford 53 SW Randolph 14 (F)
West Stokes 61 Carver 0 (F)
Burl. Williams 8 Southern Guilford 0 (F)
North Surry 31 Walkertown 27 (F)
Eastern Alamance 37 Person 14 (F)
Mount Tabor 41 Western Guilford 0 (F)
Oak Grove 17 South Rowan 14 (F)
Rockingham County vs. McMichael
West Montgomery 43 South Davidson 12 (F)
Starmount 27 Alleghany 7 (F)
Wilkes Central 45 North Wilkes 7 (F)
East Wilkes 27 West Wilkes 6 (F)
Ashe County 42 Elkin 0 (F)