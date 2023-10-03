Team that beat Grimsley in 2022 state championship game must forfeit all wins from season

New Bern High School's football team had ineligible players on its roster, Craven County Schools said it was informed by the NCHSAA.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The team that beat Grimsley High School in the 2022 4A State Football Title game must forfeit all wins from last season, including the state championship.

Craven County Schools announced on its Facebook page that it was informed by the NCHSAA that New Bern High School had academically ineligible student-athletes on its football roster. As a result, New Bern High must forfeit all wins from the 2022 season.

Grimsley lost to New Bern, 40-28, in the championship game last December. The Whirlies finished their season with a 15-1 record.

Grimsley's Athletic Director Ethan Albright said the decision means that the 2022 State Championship will be considered a vacated year - and no official state champion will be listed.

Craven County Schools said it will be putting processes in place to confirm the eligibility of athletes and ensure something like this never happens again.

