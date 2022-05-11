Thursday's NCHSAA Baseball, Softball & Lacrosse Playoff Games Featuring Triad Schools

Women's Lacrosse Playoffs Fourth Round Games:
#3 NW Guilford at #2 Reynolds
4A Men's Lacrosse Fourth Round Games:
#5 Northern Guilford at #1 Hough
1A/2A/3A Men's Lacrosse Fourth Round Games:
#3 Hickory at #2 Bishop McGuinness
4A West Softball Second Round Games:
#12 Lake Norman at #5 East Forsyth
#11 South Caldwell at #6 NW Guilford
#10 West Forsyth at #2 South Mecklenburg
#13 Northern Guilford at #3 Marvin Ridge
4A East Softball Second Round Games:
#13 Gray's Creek at #4 Southern Alamance
3A West Softball Second Round Games:
#13 Oak Grove at #4 Central Davidson
#11 Stuart Cramer at #6 Rockingham County
#10 North Davidson at #7 Smoky Mountain
3A East Softball Second Round Games:
#16 West Johnston at #1 Eastern Alamance
#13 Western Alamance at #4 Scotland
2A West Softball Second Round Games:
#17 West Wilkes at #1 Providence Grove
#13 McMichael at #4 Forbush
#12 SW Randolph at #5 West Stokes
#23 Morehead at #7 Burns
#24 Wilkes Central at #8 Mount Pleasant
1A West Softball Second Round Games:
#18 Elkin at #2 East Wilkes
#12 Union Academy at #5 Eastern Randolph
#11 South Stokes at #6 Cornerstone Charter
#13 Starmount at #4 Mountain Heritage
#24 North Stokes at #6 Cherryville
1A East Softball Second Round Games:
#10 Clover Garden at #7 East Columbus
4A West Baseball Second Round Games:
#17 SW Guilford at #1 Providence
#10 T.C. Roberson at #7 NW Guilford
#20 Davie County at #13 West Forsyth
#30 Cuthbertson at #14 Reagan
#28 Ragsdale at #12 Porter Ridge
3A West Baseball Second Round Games:
#18 NW Cabarrus at #2 Ledford
#11 East Lincoln at #6 Eastern Guilford
2A West Baseball Second Round Games:
#16 East Gaston at #1 Randleman
#13 R-S Central at #4 East Surry
#22 Brevard at #6 West Stokes
#12 Morehead at #5 East Rutherford
#19 Trinity at #3 Burns
#23 Forbush at #7 Lincoln Charter
1A West Baseball Second Round Games:
#16 Langtree Charter at #1 South Stokes
#9 Bethany at #8 Mount Airy
#27 East Wilkes at #11 Bishop McGuinness
#18 Uwharrie Charter at #2 Draughn
#23 Eastern Randolph at #7 Bradford Prep