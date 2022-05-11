x
High School

Thursday's NCHSAA Baseball, Softball & Lacrosse Playoff Games Featuring Triad Schools

Baseball & Softball are in the Second Round of the Playoffs while Lacrosse is Fourth Round
Credit: WFMY News 2

Women's Lacrosse Playoffs Fourth Round Games:

#3 NW Guilford at #2 Reynolds

4A Men's Lacrosse Fourth Round Games:

#5 Northern Guilford at #1 Hough

1A/2A/3A Men's Lacrosse Fourth Round Games:

#3 Hickory at #2 Bishop McGuinness

4A West Softball Second Round Games:

#12 Lake Norman at #5 East Forsyth

#11 South Caldwell at #6 NW Guilford

#10 West Forsyth at #2 South Mecklenburg

#13 Northern Guilford at #3 Marvin Ridge

4A East Softball Second Round Games:

#13 Gray's Creek at #4 Southern Alamance

3A West Softball Second Round Games:

#13 Oak Grove at #4 Central Davidson

#11 Stuart Cramer at #6 Rockingham County

#10 North Davidson at #7 Smoky Mountain

3A East Softball Second Round Games:

#16 West Johnston at #1 Eastern Alamance

#13 Western Alamance at #4 Scotland

2A West Softball Second Round Games:

#17 West Wilkes at #1 Providence Grove

#13 McMichael at #4 Forbush

#12 SW Randolph at #5 West Stokes

#23 Morehead at #7 Burns

#24 Wilkes Central at #8 Mount Pleasant

1A West Softball Second Round Games:

#18 Elkin at #2 East Wilkes

#12 Union Academy at #5 Eastern Randolph

#11 South Stokes at #6 Cornerstone Charter

#13 Starmount at #4 Mountain Heritage

#24 North Stokes at #6 Cherryville

1A East Softball Second Round Games:

#10 Clover Garden at #7 East Columbus

4A West Baseball Second Round Games:

#17 SW Guilford at #1 Providence

#10 T.C. Roberson at #7 NW Guilford

#20 Davie County at #13 West Forsyth

#30 Cuthbertson at #14 Reagan

#28 Ragsdale at #12 Porter Ridge

3A West Baseball Second Round Games:

#18 NW Cabarrus at #2 Ledford

#11 East Lincoln at #6 Eastern Guilford

2A West Baseball Second Round Games:

#16 East Gaston at #1 Randleman

#13 R-S Central at #4 East Surry

#22 Brevard at #6 West Stokes

#12 Morehead at #5 East Rutherford

#19 Trinity at #3 Burns

#23 Forbush at #7 Lincoln Charter

1A West Baseball Second Round Games:

#16 Langtree Charter at #1 South Stokes

#9 Bethany at #8 Mount Airy

#27 East Wilkes at #11 Bishop McGuinness

#18 Uwharrie Charter at #2 Draughn

#23 Eastern Randolph at #7 Bradford Prep

