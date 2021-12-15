Travis Hunter, nation's top recruit, picks Jackson State University over UGA, FSU

Travis Hunter just won the Georgia Class 7A state championship at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee.

ATLANTA — Travis Hunter shocked the country this afternoon and picked Jackson State University over the University of Georgia and Florida State University. He previously publicly committed with the Seminoles.

There were rumblings that he may flip his commitment and head up the road to play for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, but it was instead Deion Sanders who landed the 6-foot-1 senior from Suwanee.

Hunter is the nation's No. 1 recruit, according to Rivals.com. The cornerback just won the Class 7A state championship at Collins Hill High School.

Hunter put on Auburn, FSU and UGA hats before throwing them to the ground. He then unzipped his jacket and showed off his Jackson State University shirt with the word "BELIEVE" on it.

After the ceremony, he told 11Alive he's excited to play with head coach Deion Sanders and be at an HBCU.

"I'm just ready to get to work," he said.

On Instagram, he explained his decision to decommit from FSU.

"Florida State has always been a beacon for me. I grew up down there, that's where my roots are, and I never doubted that I would play for the Seminoles. It's a dream that is hard to let go of, but sometimes we are called to step into a bigger future than the one we imagined for ourselves. For me, that future is at Jackson State University."

He said he chose the HBCU because he wants to be a part of history.

"I am making this decision so that I can light the way for others to follow, make it a little easier for the next player to recognize that HBCU's may be everything you want and more: an exciting college experience, a vital community, and a life-changing place to play football."

Sanders took to Instagram with a video of church-goers "shouting" with the quote: "This is how @jacksonstateu and our fans are celebrating after hearing we singed TRAVIS HUNTER the #1 Recruit in the NATION! #IBELIEVE When we stick together anything can happen."

Hunter was recruited as a cornerback, according to ESPN.

(Story continues below social media posts.)

Jackson State University is playing this weekend in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Cricket Celebration Bowl against South Carolina State. Apparently the team was en route to Atlanta when the announcement was made. On Twitter, they joked: "Just landed in Atlanta for the @CelebrationBowl. Did something happen when we were on the (airplane)?"

A SIGNING DAY STUNNER!



Top-ranked CB Travis Hunter, ESPN's No. 2 overall player in the class of 2022, has announced on Instagram he will decommit from Florida State and sign with Jackson State and head coach Deion Sanders. pic.twitter.com/rZPVeKcvIr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 15, 2021

