NCHSAA Baseball Championships

No. 11 Randleman vs. No. 2 North Lincoln (2A Finals)

(UNCG Baseball Stadium)

Game 1: 8pm Friday

Game 2: 2pm Saturday

Game 3: (if necessary) 8pm Saturday or 5pm If No Game 3 In 3A Finals

No. 10 Uwharrie Charter Academy vs. No. 2 Rosewood (1A Finals)

(Five County Stadium In Zebulon)

Game 1: 5pm Friday

Game 2: 11am Saturday

Game 3: (if necessary) 5pm Saturday

NCHSAA Softball Championships

No. 2 Central Cabarrus vs. No. 2 Eastern Alamance (3A Finals)

(UNCG Softball Stadium)

Game 1: 5pm Friday

Game 2: 11am Saturday

Game 3: (if necessary) 5pm Saturday

No. 4 Eastern Randolph vs. No. 1 West Stanly (2A Finals)

(UNCG Softball Stadium)

Game 1: 7:30pm Friday

Game 2: 2pm Saturday

Game 3: (if necessary) 8pm Saturday or 5pm If No Game 3 In 3A Finals

No. 1 Camden County vs. No. 1 North Stokes (1A Championship)

(NC State's Dial Softball Stadium)

Game 1: 7:30pm Friday

Game 2: 2pm Saturday

Game 3: (if necessary) 8pm Saturday or 5pm If No Game 3 In 4A Finals