(7:30pm Kickoff For Each Game)

4AA West:

No. 10 Reagan vs. No. 2 Richmond

4A West:

No. 9 Glenn vs. No. 1 East Forsyth

No. 6 Porter Ridge vs. No. 3 Page

No. 5 Mooresville vs. No. 4 Grimsley

3AA East:

No. 7 Eastern Guilford vs. No. 2 SE Guilford

No. 14 Dudley vs. No. 6 New Hanover

3AA West:

No. 6 Erwin vs. No. 3 Mount Tabor

No. 8 Parkland vs. No. 1 Watauga

3A East:

No. 6 Jacksonville vs. No. 3 Western Alamance

No. 7 Eastern Alamance vs. No. 2 Southern Nash

2AA East:

No. 8 Roanoke Rapids vs. No. 1 Ledford

No. 6 Burl. Cummings vs. No. 3 North Davidson

2AA West:

No. 6 West Stokes vs. No. 3 Bandys

2A East:

No. 8 Brevard vs. No. 1 Randleman

No. 7 East Rutherford vs. No. 2 Reidsville

No. 5 West Stanly vs. No. 4 Wheatmore

1AA West:

No. 8 Swain County vs. No. 1 Mount Airy

No. 10 Community School of Davidson vs. No. 2 Starmount

No. 5 Bessemer City vs. No. 4 East Surry

1A West:

No. 5 Elkin vs. No. 4 Robbinsville

No. 6 Alleghany vs. No. 3 Murphy

No. 8 Bishop McGuinness vs. No. 1 Thomas Jefferson Classical

