High School

Triad High Schools on the court for Second Round of NCHSAA Volleyball Playoffs

Tonight's winners advance to Saturday's Third Round

NCHSAA Volleyball Playoff Scores:

4A West Second Round

No. 1 NW Guilford 3  No. 8 Ardrey Kell 2 (F)

No. 3 Reagan 3  No. 6 Myers Park 2 (F)

**Saturday's Third Round Games:

No. 5 Providence at No. 1 NW Guilford

No. 3 Reagan at No. 2 Green Hope

2A East Second Round

No. 9 McMichael 3  No. 1 Wheatmore 1 (F)

**Saturday's Third Round Games:

No. 9 McMichael at No. 4 Carrboro

2A West Second Round:

No. 3 West Wilkes 3  No. 11 Surry Central 0  (F)

No. 12 Patton 3  No. 5 West Stokes 0  (F)

**Saturday's Third Round Games:

No. 3 West Wilkes at No. 2 West Stanly

1A West Second Round:

No. 3 Bishop McGuinness 3   No. 6 Blue Ridge Early College 0 (F)

No. 7 Murphy 3  No. 15 East Surry 0 (F)

Saturday's Third Round Games:

No. 7 Murphy at No. 3 Bishop McGuinness