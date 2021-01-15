Triad High Schools on the court for Second Round of NCHSAA Volleyball Playoffs

NCHSAA Volleyball Playoff Scores:
4A West Second Round
No. 1 NW Guilford 3 No. 8 Ardrey Kell 2 (F)
No. 3 Reagan 3 No. 6 Myers Park 2 (F)
**Saturday's Third Round Games:
No. 5 Providence at No. 1 NW Guilford
No. 3 Reagan at No. 2 Green Hope
2A East Second Round
No. 9 McMichael 3 No. 1 Wheatmore 1 (F)
**Saturday's Third Round Games:
No. 9 McMichael at No. 4 Carrboro
2A West Second Round:
No. 3 West Wilkes 3 No. 11 Surry Central 0 (F)
No. 12 Patton 3 No. 5 West Stokes 0 (F)
**Saturday's Third Round Games:
No. 3 West Wilkes at No. 2 West Stanly
1A West Second Round:
No. 3 Bishop McGuinness 3 No. 6 Blue Ridge Early College 0 (F)
No. 7 Murphy 3 No. 15 East Surry 0 (F)
Saturday's Third Round Games:
No. 7 Murphy at No. 3 Bishop McGuinness