NCHSAA Baseball Playoffs

4A West:

No. 3 NW Guilford: BYE

No. 5 Davie County: BYE

No. 8 Reagan: BYE

No. 21 Grimsley at No. 12 Page

No. 19 Hickory Ridge at No. 14 West Forsyth

No. 17 Glenn at No. 16 Ardrey Kell

No. 18 East Forsyth at No. 15 Lake Norman

No. 23 Reynolds at No. 10 Richmond

No. 24 Ragsdale at No. 9 South Mecklenburg

3A West:

No. 28 Parkwood at No. 5 Northern Guilford

No. 25 North Buncombe at No. 8 SW Guilford

No. 19 Cuthbertson at No. 14 SW Randolph

No. 18 West Rowan at No. 15 Western Guilford

No. 20 McMichael at No. 13 NW Cabarrus

3A East:

No. 25 Triton at No. 8 SE Guilford

No. 22 Western Alamance at No. 11 Rockingham County

No. 32 Eastern Alamance at No. 2 DH Conley

2A West:

No. 30 Pisgah at No. 3 West Wilkes

No. 26 Maiden at No. 7 Forbush

No. 22 South Rowan at No. 11 North Davidson

No. 21 West Davidson at No. 12 North Surry

No. 18 R-S Central at No. 15 Wilkes Central

No. 17 Oak Grove at No. 16 Brevard

No. 23 West Stokes at No. 10 Chase

No 25 Walkertown at No. 8 Madison

2A East:

No. 31 Anson at No. 2 Ledford

No. 25 Jordan Matthews at No. 8 Providence Grove

No. 22 West Craven at No. 11 Randleman

No. 18 Reidsville at No. 15 Roanoke Rapids

No. 28 Wheatmore at No. 5 Currituck County

1A West:

No. 1 East Surry: BYE

No. 8 East Wilkes: BYE

No. 24 Starmount at No. 9 South Stokes

No. 18 North Stokes at No. 15 Chatham Central

No. 19 Mount Airy at No. 14 Mtn. Island Charter