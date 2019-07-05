NCHSAA Baseball Playoffs
4A West:
No. 3 NW Guilford: BYE
No. 5 Davie County: BYE
No. 8 Reagan: BYE
No. 21 Grimsley at No. 12 Page
No. 19 Hickory Ridge at No. 14 West Forsyth
No. 17 Glenn at No. 16 Ardrey Kell
No. 18 East Forsyth at No. 15 Lake Norman
No. 23 Reynolds at No. 10 Richmond
No. 24 Ragsdale at No. 9 South Mecklenburg
3A West:
No. 28 Parkwood at No. 5 Northern Guilford
No. 25 North Buncombe at No. 8 SW Guilford
No. 19 Cuthbertson at No. 14 SW Randolph
No. 18 West Rowan at No. 15 Western Guilford
No. 20 McMichael at No. 13 NW Cabarrus
3A East:
No. 25 Triton at No. 8 SE Guilford
No. 22 Western Alamance at No. 11 Rockingham County
No. 32 Eastern Alamance at No. 2 DH Conley
2A West:
No. 30 Pisgah at No. 3 West Wilkes
No. 26 Maiden at No. 7 Forbush
No. 22 South Rowan at No. 11 North Davidson
No. 21 West Davidson at No. 12 North Surry
No. 18 R-S Central at No. 15 Wilkes Central
No. 17 Oak Grove at No. 16 Brevard
No. 23 West Stokes at No. 10 Chase
No 25 Walkertown at No. 8 Madison
2A East:
No. 31 Anson at No. 2 Ledford
No. 25 Jordan Matthews at No. 8 Providence Grove
No. 22 West Craven at No. 11 Randleman
No. 18 Reidsville at No. 15 Roanoke Rapids
No. 28 Wheatmore at No. 5 Currituck County
1A West:
No. 1 East Surry: BYE
No. 8 East Wilkes: BYE
No. 24 Starmount at No. 9 South Stokes
No. 18 North Stokes at No. 15 Chatham Central
No. 19 Mount Airy at No. 14 Mtn. Island Charter