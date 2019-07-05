NCHSAA Softball Playoffs
4A West:
No. 2 West Forsyth: BYE
No. 4 NW Guilford: BYE
No. 8 East Forsyth: BYE
No. 21 Glenn at No. 12 Page
No. 20 Reagan at No. 13 Porter Ridge
No. 22 HP Central at No. 11 Independence
3A West:
No. 26 North Gaston at No. 7 SW Guilford
No. 25 Northern Guilford at No. 8 Morehead
No. 21 East Rowan at No. 12 SW Randolph
No. 18 Piedmont at No. 15 Parkland
No. 19 Rockingham County at No. 14 Kings Mountain
No. 20 Asheboro at No. 13 Carson
No. 28 NE Guilford at No. 5 North Buncombe
No. 32 North Forsyth at No. 1 Marvin Ridge
3A East:
No. 31 White Oak at No. 2 Eastern Alamance
No. 28 Lee County at No. 5 Southern Alamance
No. 20 Western Alamance at No. 13 Triton
No. 30 Eastern Guilford at No. 3 Cape Fear
2A West:
No. 30 West Lincoln at No. 3 North Davidson
No. 25 Smoky Mountain at No. 8 West Wilkes
No. 19 Maiden at No. 14 Central Davidson
No. 17 West Stokes at No. 16 Mtn. Heritage
No. 27 Surry Central at No. 6 Forbush
No. 23 West Davidson at No. 10 Pisgah
2A East:
No. 29 Roanoke Rapids at No. 4 Eastern Randolph
No. 24 Beddingfield at No. 9 Bartlett Yancey
No. 21 Providence Grove at No. 12 Randleman
No. 17 Ledford at No. 16 Bunn
No. 27 Walkertown at No. 6 Currituck County
No. 31 Wheatmore at no. 2 South Granville
1A West:
No. 1 North Stokes: BYE
No. 8 East Wilkes: BYE
No. 22 Hayesville at No. 11 West Montgomery
No. 17 Alleghany at No. 16 East Surry
No. 19 South Stokes at No. 14 Cherryville
No. 21 Starmount at No. 12 Pine Lake Prep