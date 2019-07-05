NCHSAA Softball Playoffs

4A West:

No. 2 West Forsyth: BYE

No. 4 NW Guilford: BYE

No. 8 East Forsyth: BYE

No. 21 Glenn at No. 12 Page

No. 20 Reagan at No. 13 Porter Ridge

No. 22 HP Central at No. 11 Independence

3A West:

No. 26 North Gaston at No. 7 SW Guilford

No. 25 Northern Guilford at No. 8 Morehead

No. 21 East Rowan at No. 12 SW Randolph

No. 18 Piedmont at No. 15 Parkland

No. 19 Rockingham County at No. 14 Kings Mountain

No. 20 Asheboro at No. 13 Carson

No. 28 NE Guilford at No. 5 North Buncombe

No. 32 North Forsyth at No. 1 Marvin Ridge

3A East:

No. 31 White Oak at No. 2 Eastern Alamance

No. 28 Lee County at No. 5 Southern Alamance

No. 20 Western Alamance at No. 13 Triton

No. 30 Eastern Guilford at No. 3 Cape Fear

2A West:

No. 30 West Lincoln at No. 3 North Davidson

No. 25 Smoky Mountain at No. 8 West Wilkes

No. 19 Maiden at No. 14 Central Davidson

No. 17 West Stokes at No. 16 Mtn. Heritage

No. 27 Surry Central at No. 6 Forbush

No. 23 West Davidson at No. 10 Pisgah

2A East:

No. 29 Roanoke Rapids at No. 4 Eastern Randolph

No. 24 Beddingfield at No. 9 Bartlett Yancey

No. 21 Providence Grove at No. 12 Randleman

No. 17 Ledford at No. 16 Bunn

No. 27 Walkertown at No. 6 Currituck County

No. 31 Wheatmore at no. 2 South Granville

1A West:

No. 1 North Stokes: BYE

No. 8 East Wilkes: BYE

No. 22 Hayesville at No. 11 West Montgomery

No. 17 Alleghany at No. 16 East Surry

No. 19 South Stokes at No. 14 Cherryville

No. 21 Starmount at No. 12 Pine Lake Prep