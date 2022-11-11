Brown Brothers continuing the family legacy on the football sidelines

Darryl Brown and his youngest brother Calvin are both head football coaches here in the Triad, and they both are making history.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the quest for a North Carolina football state championship continues, we've come across all kinds of great storylines.

For example, a set of brothers, both coaching their teams into the second round of the playoffs.

Earlier this week, we caught up with Darryl Brown and his youngest brother Calvin ahead of Round 2 of the postseason.

Ever since they can remember, sports have been a part of Darryl and Calvin Brown's life.

"We're very competitive. We've got another brother that is a year younger than me. So there are three of us. Calvin is obviously the youngest, he's 8 years younger than me so he kind of got beat up a little bit," Darryl Brown, Grimsley's head coach said.

Darryl is the oldest of the three brothers and Calvin is the baby, all three Brown brothers are coaches. However middle brother Eric is an assistant for Calvin at Providence Grove.

"I got to spend a lot of time watching my two older brothers play high school ball, and getting to learn from them in different things. When I got to high school I actually got to play for Darryl when he was an assistant coach at Southern Guilford." Calvin Brown, Head coach at Providence Grove said.

Not only is Southern Guilford special to the Brown brothers because it's their alma mater.

It's special because the football field there is named after their grandfather, C.K. Siler.

"The knowledge that he can give us helped us out so much growing up. That was huge for us, and then I realized this was the career path I wanted to take you to start thinking about his legacy and the impact he had on a lot of people in our community," Calvin Brown said.

"The relationships that he built with his athletes, his students, and coaching staff. Those are the things I think you take away from what he was able to do. Not so much the xs and os but the way he went about it and the things you hear people say about him," Darryl Brown said.

Both coached together at southern Guilford and now they're leading the charge as head coaches at two Triad high schools.

Darryl Brown brought a state championship to Grimsley in Spring 2021, making it the Whirlies' first state title since 1960.