20 Triad High Schools will serve it up in the State Volleyball Playoffs

First round games take place on Tuesday

Play is scheduled to begin with games at the higher seed through the first four rounds. The schedule is

beginning with first round contests on January 12, 2021. Second round is scheduled for January 14, the

third round is slated for January 16, and the Regional Finals are scheduled to be held on Tuesday, January 19th.

The State Championship Matches will be contested on Saturday, January 23rd at Green Level High School in Wake County. Championship

4A West First Round

No. 16 Mallard Creek at No. 1 NW Guilford

No. 14 Berry Academy at No. 3 Reagan

No. 15 Davie County at No. 2 Green Hope

3A West First Round

No. 12 Hickory at No. 5 Western Guilford

No. 13 SW Guilford at No. 4 Cox Mill

3A East First Round

No. 12 Chapel Hill at No. 5 Southern Alamance

No. 10 SW Randolph at No. 6 Person

2A West First Round

No. 14 Maiden at No. 3 West Wilkes

No. 12 Oak Grove at No. 5 West Stokes

No. 11 Surry Central at No. 6 Hendersonville

No. 15 Central Davidson at No. 2 West Stanly

2A East First Round

No. 16 Durham School of the Arts at No. 1 Wheatmore

No. 9 McMichael at No. 8 Goldsboro

No. 14 Randleman at No. 3 North Lenoir

1A West First Round

No. 14 Christ the King at No. 3 Bishop McGuinness

No. 11 Uwharrie Charter at No. 6 Blue Ridge

No. 15 East Surry at No. 2 Cornerstone Charter