20 Triad High Schools will serve it up in the State Volleyball Playoffs

Play is scheduled to begin with games at the higher seed through the first four rounds. The schedule is
beginning with first round contests on January 12, 2021. Second round is scheduled for January 14, the
third round is slated for January 16, and the Regional Finals are scheduled to be held on Tuesday, January 19th.
The State Championship Matches will be contested on Saturday, January 23rd at Green Level High School in Wake County. Championship
4A West First Round
No. 16 Mallard Creek at No. 1 NW Guilford
No. 14 Berry Academy at No. 3 Reagan
No. 15 Davie County at No. 2 Green Hope
3A West First Round
No. 12 Hickory at No. 5 Western Guilford
No. 13 SW Guilford at No. 4 Cox Mill
3A East First Round
No. 12 Chapel Hill at No. 5 Southern Alamance
No. 10 SW Randolph at No. 6 Person
2A West First Round
No. 14 Maiden at No. 3 West Wilkes
No. 12 Oak Grove at No. 5 West Stokes
No. 11 Surry Central at No. 6 Hendersonville
No. 15 Central Davidson at No. 2 West Stanly
2A East First Round
No. 16 Durham School of the Arts at No. 1 Wheatmore
No. 9 McMichael at No. 8 Goldsboro
No. 14 Randleman at No. 3 North Lenoir
1A West First Round
No. 14 Christ the King at No. 3 Bishop McGuinness
No. 11 Uwharrie Charter at No. 6 Blue Ridge
No. 15 East Surry at No. 2 Cornerstone Charter
No. 16 Mount Airy at No. 1 Mtn. Island Charter