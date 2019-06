2A Baseball (Best-of-Three) – Randleman vs. North Lincoln

UNCG Baseball Stadium – Greensboro, NC

Game 1 – Saturday, June 1, @ 2:00 p.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, June 1, @ 8:00 p.m.

Game 3 – TBD (if necessary)

1A Baseball (Best-of-Three) – Rosewood vs. Uwharrie Charter

Five County Stadium – Zebulon, NC

Game 1 – Suspended Mid-2nd Inning with Uwharrie Charter leading 2-0, play to resume on Saturday, June 1, @ 11:00 a.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, June 1, @ 5:00 p.m.

Game 3 – TBD (if necessary)

3A Softball (Best-of-Three) – Eastern Alamance vs. Central Cabarrus

UNCG Softball Stadium

Game 1 – Saturday, June 1, @ 11:00 a.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, June 1, @ 5:00 p.m.

Game 3 – TBD (if necessary)

2A Softball (Best-of-Three) – Eastern Randolph vs. West Stanly

UNCG Softball Stadium

Game 1 – Saturday, June 1, @ 2:00 p.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, June 1, @ 8:00 p.m.

Game 3 – TBD (if necessary)

1A Softball (Best-of-Three) – Camden County vs. North Stokes

Dail Softball Stadium – NC State University

Game 1 – Saturday, June 1, @ 2:00 p.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, June 1, @ 8:00 p.m.

Game 3 – TBD (if necessary)