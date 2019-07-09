GREENSBORO, N.C. — GREENSBORO. N.C. – The touchdowns, the rivalries, the cheers – it’s got to be Friday Football Fever!

Show your school pride and vote for WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for Friday, September 13.

Voting ends on Wednesday, September 11 at 12:00 p.m. You can vote as many times as you’d like for your favorite team.

Vote: Friday Football Fever Game of Week for September 13

Watch all the highlights and scores during WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever special on Friday starting around 11:15 p.m.

Follow @Luke_Lyddon @_AmandaFerguson and @bhallwfmy for the latest Friday Football Fever coverage on Twitter #WFMYFFF

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: Friday Football Fever Week 3 Scores And Highlights

RELATED: Friday Football Fever Week Two Scores & Highlights

RELATED: High School Football Week One Scores & Highlights

RELATED: Friday Football Fever: DJ Reader Jamboree Highlights