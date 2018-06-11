Thursday Night High School Football Games

Ragsdale vs. Page (7:30pm)

East Forsyth vs. Davie County (7:30pm)

McMichael vs. Western Alamance (7pm)

West Forsyth vs. Reagan (7:00pm)

Burl. Cummings vs. Reidsville (7:00pm)

Eastern Alamance vs. Rockingham County (7:30pm)

North Wilkes vs. Elkin (7:30pm)

Friday Night High School Football Games

Glenn vs. Reynolds (7:30pm)

Providence Grove vs. Wheatmore (7:30pm)

Person vs. Northern Guilford (7:30pm)

NE Guilford vs. Morehead (7:30pm)

Smith vs. SW Guilford (7:30pm)

Bishop McGuinness vs. WS Prep (7:30pm)

