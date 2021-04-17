History Made! Elon Women’s Soccer Crowned CAA Champions

Following a scoreless first half, Carson Jones scored in the 81st minute off of a rebound of her own blocked shot.

TOWSON, Md.— For the first time in program history, the Elon University women's soccer team earned its first Colonial Athletic Association Championship title as it recorded a 1-0 win over UNCW on April 17.

"I'm so incredibly proud of the team," said head coach Neil Payne. "They have worked so hard to become the conference champions and deserve everything they have achieved. We've faced two very strong opponents this week who we have a ton of respect for, so all credit to this special group for being so resilient and finding a way to get two impressive wins."

THE RUNDOWN

-Elon did not allow the Seahawks to get a shot off in the remaining time to secure the win and championship title.

NOTES

-Jones and Lily Harkes led the team in shots on goal (2), followed by Beky Myers (1) and Claire Broderdorp (1).

-Freshman McKenna Dalfonso (6-3) earned her fourth consecutive shutout and sixth of the season. She also totaled two saves on the day.

-Elon's backline held UNCW to just two shots on goal.

-The win marked the second time in program history that the Phoenix defeated the Seahawks.

ADDITIONAL THOUGHTS FROM COACH PAYNE

"All players and an amazing staff work diligently every day to make us the team we have become and I couldn't be more grateful. I also need to give credit to Elon and our administration who, in what has been a very challenging year, have worked tirelessly to get us on the field, so a massive thank you to all responsible from the whole of our team."

