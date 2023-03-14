Carolina Hurricanes star player to get ACL surgery, missing rest of season and playoffs

“We’re confident that Andrei will make a full recovery," said Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the Hurricanes.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Hurricanes star player Andrei Svechnikov will be out for the remainder of the regular season and the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs due to reconstructive ACL surgery.

“After further consultation with global experts in this field, it has been determined that the best course of action for Andrei’s future is to have this surgery, and to have it done by our team orthopedist, Dr. Marty Isbell,” said Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the Hurricanes. “We’re confident that Andrei will make a full recovery.”

The 22-year-old hockey player ranks tied for second among Hurricanes skaters in points with 55 and third on the team with 23 goals out of his 64 games played this season.

Although Svechnikov won't be on the ice, you can still watch the Hurricanes play the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, March 14 at PNC Arena at 7 p.m. The first 10,000 fans in attendance could get an Andrei Svechnikov bobblehead.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.