WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tonight the Twin Arch Lights on U.S. Highway 52 at Research Parkway are glowing red, white, and gold.

It's because the Carolina Thunderbirds are the 2019 Commissioner's Cup Champions!

The City of Winston-Salem wanted to do something to honor its championship hockey team.

The arches will glow red, white, and gold now through May 31.

The Thunderbirds are in their second season and play home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

