Hornets, Swarm extend five-year lease with Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hornets Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Greensboro Swarm, announced Thursday that the organization's NBA G League affiliate has extended its lease with the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

They have also entered into a naming rights partnership with Novant Health, changing the name of the arena the team plays into the Novant Health Fieldhouse.

"We made the decision seven years ago to locate our G League team in Greensboro, we knew we had selected a city with a great love for the game of basketball, and we are excited to extend our lease and remain in Greensboro long-term," President and Vice Chairman, Fred Whitfield said.

The five-year lease extension also includes several renovations and upgrades to the building, focused in the areas of fan experience, player development, and team and league growth.

Fred Whitfield is the Charlotte Hornets' president and a Greensboro native.

“It's been a great partnership, this is a beautiful fieldhouse…the city of Greensboro has been a great partner and Matt Brown and Scott Johnson have been the easiest to work with, and it's 90 minutes from Charlotte and to be able to send our players back and forth and have them be able to develop here is just a great environment for them," Whitfield said.

During the 2023 offseason, the Novant Health Fieldhouse will add an approximately 13 feet-by-23 feet video board on the wall behind section 101 below the existing scoreboard. Another change to enhance the fan experience will be the relocation of ductwork in order to upgrade the venue's acoustics and improve the line of sight from some seating locations.

"Greensboro has exceeded our expectations as a home for our team," Swarm President, Steve Sewtoha said. "With the improvements we have planned over the next few years and Novant Health coming on board as our naming rights partner, the experience of attending a Swarm game is only going to get better."

The Greensboro Swarm will tip off the 2022-23 NBA G League season on Friday, November 4, when they host the Delaware Blue Coats.

