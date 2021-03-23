Hornets, Hurricanes will allow more fans at home games following eased state restrictions

Professional sports teams open venues for more fans as North Carolina sees positive COVID-19 trends

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Hurricanes are opening their stadiums up to more fans.

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper loosened restrictions on stadium capacity, alcohol sales and restaurants as North Carolina COVID-19 data show positive trends. The decreasing North Carolina coronavirus case numbers are attributed to wider distribution of the vaccine, Cooper said.

Here are the specifics:

The Charlotte Hornets' Spectrum Center:

Increase capacity to 5,000 fans or 25%

New capacity begins on Friday, Mar. 26 vs. the Miami Heat

Previous health and safety protocols, like socially distanced pods, will remain in place during games

The Carolina Hurricanes' PNC Arena:

Expects increases to 50% capacity, or 9,340 fans, but it has not been confirmed. The team recently released a statement from President and GM Don Waddell tempering those expectations, however.

Why it matters: Cooper lifted the restrictions on the anniversary of the day he ordered barbershops and salons and other businesses to close. It's a sign the state is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and marks another milestone as business gets back to normal.

"These are significant changes, but they can be done safely. We have said all along that the science and data would be our guide in this dimmer switch approach, and they show we can do this." - Gov. Cooper

The Hornets responded quickly to the eased restrictions, announcing their plans shortly after the governor's press conference.

"We’re extremely proud of the way in which our fans have overwhelmingly adopted our new health and safety protocols, and we’re grateful for our entire HSE staff that has made the health and safety of our guests the top priority." - Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield

The Hurricanes looked to capitalize on the increased seating capacity, releasing information to purchase tickets.

A very limited number of additional tickets have been made available for March 27 vs. Tampa Bay.



April and May individual game tickets go on sale next week.



3/27 tickets » https://t.co/W3WT2R3Mf0 pic.twitter.com/3n1VmRc38U — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 23, 2021

We can expect the Hurricanes to release more information in the next few days with further seating capacity details.