The Hornets fired Borrego after he failed to make the playoffs in each of his four seasons at the helm.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets need a new head coach. The organization announced Friday that they fired James Borrego.

The Hornets' season ended April 13 when they lost to the Atlanta Hawks 132-103 in the first round of the NBA play-in tournament. The team hasn't made the playoffs since the 2016-16 season.

“I want to thank JB for his hard work and commitment during these past four seasons,” Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak said in a statement. “Beyond his work as a coach, he is a tremendous person. I wish him and his family the best in the future. These decisions are always difficult. Having said that, we have a talented, young core of players which has me very excited about the future of the Hornets. We will begin the search for our new head coach immediately.”

OFFICIAL: President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak has announced that the team has relieved Head Coach James Borrego of his coaching duties.



Borrego was hired in 2018. He finishes with a 138-163 record. The Hornets have increased their win total by 10 each of the past two years. He received a multi-year contract extension after the 2020-21 season.

Borrego's best season was the one that just ended. The team finished with a winning record for the first time under him and won 43 games.

The Hornets had their highest offensive rating in franchise history this past year. The team's defense struggled for much of the season. Their defensive rating ranked 22nd out of 30 teams.

The Hornets were led by second-year player LaMelo Ball last year. Ball made his first All-Star game while averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists.

The team also got strong contributions from forward Miles Bridges. He averaged 20.2 points and seven rebounds in his fourth season.

"When I first got here, we were winning 20 games, 30 games, so for us to get into that 40 column and know that we're just getting better is definitely giving us more confidence for next year," Bridges said after the season ended.