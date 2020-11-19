Hornets pick LaMelo Ball with No. 3 pick

6-foot-7 point guard is 19 years old

The Charlotte Hornets selected LaMelo Ball with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Ball is a 6-foot-7 point guard who played professionally in Australia last season.

The younger brother of New Orleans guard Lonzo Ball, LaMelo has "elite size and vision" according to a scouting report on nba.com.

The 19-year-old is a well-known name, not only because of his brother, but also his father, media personality Lavar Ball. LaMelo has 5.5 Instagram followers and was part of the family's Facebook reality show.