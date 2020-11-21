Hornets sign Gordon Hayward

The 30-year-old Hayward played parts of three seasons with the Boston Celtics, but missed large portions of time due to injury.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets have signed free agent forward Gordon Hayward.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the deal is four years, $120 million.

The 30-year-old Hayward played parts of three seasons with the Boston Celtics but missed large portions of time due to injury.

Prior to that, the former Butler Bulldog played seven seasons with the Utah Jazz and was named an NBA All-Star in 2017.

Hayward has averaged 15.3 points per game in his career but scored 17.5 points per game while playing 52 games in 2019-20.

He has a career 45 percent shooting average, hitting 36.6 percent of his three-point attempts.

Charlotte drafted point guard LaMelo Ball third overall in Wednesday’s NBA Draft.