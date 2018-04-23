DERBY DETAILS: Your guide to the 144th run for the roses

• FOOD ITEMS IN CLEAR PLASTIC BAGS (maximum size 18”x 18” – no trash bags) *

• BOX LUNCHES in clear plastic bags or containers (maximum size 18” x 18” – no trash bags)

• WATER & SOFT DRINKS – plastic bottles only (sealed, clear and unopened)

• PURSES, BUT NONE LARGER THAN 12” IN ANY DIMENSION (subject to search)

• BABY/DIAPER BAGS – only if accompanied by a child (subject to search)

• SMALL CAMERAS – none equipped with detachable lenses or lenses of 6” or more **

• SMALL PERSONAL MUSIC SYSTEMS, RADIOS & TELEVISIONS** (no boomboxes) ***

• CELLULAR PHONES, SMARTPHONES & TABLETS **

• SEAT CUSHIONS SMALLER THAN 15”x 15” – no metal arms and/or backs, zippers, pockets or flaps

• STROLLERS (ONLY if carrying a child)

• SUNSCREEN (non-glass containers only)

• CHAIRS (permitted through the Infield Gate ONLY and cannot be carried to the frontside)

• BINOCULARS

• BLANKETS & TARPAULINS (Paddock and Infield Gates ONLY)

* Limit of two bags per person

** Patrons could be required to turn on electronic items

*** Not permitted in hospitality spaces and dining rooms

Derby week entry procedures, security measures at Churchill Downs

Visitors during Derby week will be the first to use Churchill Downs’ new expanded entry plaza, which will lead guests from Central Avenue to the newly constructed Paddock Gate that’s replacing previous entrances at Gates 1 and 17.

Churchill Downs renamed its admission gates to reflect their locations in the venue. Ticket holders will enter Churchill Downs through one of three admission gates: the new Paddock Gate, the Clubhouse Gate (formerly Gate 10) and the Infield Gate (formerly Gate 3). The Infield is only available to guests with a General Admission ticket. All others will enter through the Paddock or Clubhouse Gates.

Once ticket holders arrive at Churchill Downs, a new entry process will help them enter the track:

1. To ensure the safety and security of all Churchill Downs guests and employees, anyone entering the track will walk through metal detectors as part of the security screening measures. Prohibited items are not allowed past the security screening area.

2. Next, guests entering through the Paddock or Clubhouse Gates will scan their ticket at one of the new self-scanning entry turnstiles. Or, if someone has a General Admission ticket and is entering through the Infield Gate, an attendant will scan their ticket by hand. Once inside the track, guests are not allowed to leave the venue and reenter.

3. Once a ticket is scanned, guests will proceed through the turnstile and follow staff direction and new signs from the admission gate to their seating section or venue.

4. As guests make their way to their seating section, they will be greeted by an usher at the appropriate access control point. The usher will scan the ticket for a second time, stub the ticket and then apply an official wristband around their wrist. This wristband allows guests to come and go from their seating section throughout the day. Each ticket may only be scanned once at the wristband locations and must scan as valid to receive a wristband.

Churchill Downs created a video to help prepare visitors before coming to the track.