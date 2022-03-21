The cost of following your favorite team to the Sweet 16

With both UNC and Duke making it to the Men's Sweet 16 we break down how much it'll cost to see

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Both Duke and North Carolina are headed to the Sweet Sixteen, and the question is, how much would it take to be in the building to cheer on your team?

No matter which shade of blue is you prefer, this is the most exciting time of the year. One team is in San Francisco, the other will be in Philadelphia for their Sweet Sixteen match-ups.

Where you're trying to get to San Francisco to root on Coach K and Duke, or to Philadelphia to see Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels, one thing is for sure. You better hurry!

Laura Morillo is a travel Agent with Piedmont Travel in Kernersville. she says these travel packages to Philly and San Francisco cost about double their normal price.

"To go there for three or four nights with a non-stop flight from Greensboro, and a hotel in downtown Philadelphia usually cost about $1,200 total, but for this weekend. It's more like $3,000 for the same exact package."

If you want to go see the Heels, we're close enough to Philly that you can drive to cut down some of that cost, but I think it's safe to say, most of us aren't willing to drive 41 hours to San Francisco.

It's like $4,000 for a four-night stay. Where you could usually go for $2,000-$2,500 at the same hotel for four nights. But this is with flights, not just hotel."

Those prices are just for a plane ticket and hotel. Those prices don't include a ticket to the games or expenses when you get there.