Carolina Panthers Week 1: Game time, channel, how to watch and prediction

The Carolina Panthers enter season opener with the Las Vegas Raiders facing unanswered questions following offseason overhaul.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After an offseason of turbulence, the start of the regular season is a welcome mast of stability for the 2020 Carolina Panthers. COVID-19, a new coaching staff and the exodus of long-time superstars has washed Carolina in a shroud of uncertainty. The Panthers' young roster is in the early stages of owner David Tepper's rebuilding project. The mystery shrouding the team makes for an intriguing Week 1 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders, no strangers to overhaul themselves, have completed their move to their new $1.8 billion stadium in Las Vegas. Both teams hope to begin new eras of their franchises with a victory to ease the shadow of scrutiny which often follows change in the NFL.

While neither the Raiders or Panthers are projected by experts to challenge for division titles, both have plenty at stake on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Getting off to a good start would help close the book on Carolina's bumpiest offseason of the past decade.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13 | Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

TV Coverage: CBS | (WFMY News 2 for Triad residents)

Prediction - Las Vegas, 38 - Carolina, 28